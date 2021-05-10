Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A Jamaican Woman is Raising Crops, and the Next Generation of Farmers

05/10/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Her vigilance is, in part, because Louise and her team have been hit hard by the pandemic. They used to sell collectively to a distributor who then sold their produce to hotels. With fewer tourists visiting Jamaica, the demand for their produce has been low. However, Louise says that a cold storage facility, built by JSIF, has been particularly helpful as it extends the life of their produce while they seek other buyers. Some farmers have turned to other income-generating opportunities, like selling phone credit to enable children in the area to attend school remotely.

Currently, Louise is concentrating on growing tomatoes as she has had some issues lately with sweet peppers. And while markets have been reduced because of the pandemic, Louise says that she continues to make a good living. She is encouraging more people to get involved with agriculture. She says that while the work is hard and the money may not be steady, the reward of feeding the nation, and by extension, the world, cannot be underestimated.

Just as JSIF provided her with the knowledge necessary to begin her career as a farmer, she is also passing that knowledge on to others who are interested. She shares that one of the youngest farmers in her collective is 21-year-old Emanuel Downer who she calls a hard worker, willing to pitch in and work with others. He is making progress, she said, and is now building a house. She says that some of the young people often become discouraged, but Louise is undeterred and continues to share with those eager to learn, especially as so many have lost jobs.

She has walked in their shoes. At one point, Louise was unemployed after spending time as a teacher, and other previous careers. Louise credits the REDI program, and the support of JSIF, for setting her on a path where she could send her children to school, giving them an opportunity for greater success. She believes that her son, Jovan, may one day follow in the footsteps of his mother and father in agriculture. Her two daughters have happily chosen their careers outside the field, Mitsue is a health inspector, and Keneice is a teacher.

Louise Lawrence is a proud ambassador for the REDI initiative as she has seen how it can transform lives. Because of farming, she is financially independent and her children are all making their own way in the world. Louise has now set new aspirations, that of homeownership. With a solid track record of achievement and determination, she has shown that she can take on any challenge.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aHAWTHORN BANCSHARES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:21aCLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Credit Suisse Group AG
GL
11:21aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP  : - Important Deadline Reminder for FibroGen, Inc. Investors - Expanded Class Period
PR
11:21aNorthview Canadian High Yield Residential Fund Announces Q1 2021 Financial Results
GL
11:21aSMARTMETRIC  : Say Goodbye to PIN Numbers, SmartMetric Reports Increased Interest in Its Biometric Credit Card in the Age of Demand for No-Touch Solutions at the Checkout
BU
11:20aADM to build new soy crushing facility to meet rising food, fuel demand
RE
11:20aMICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL  : Tracey Mead and Christina Neble of Micro Focus Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List
PU
11:20aAUDACY  : Cadence13 Partners with Globally Renowned Thought Leader, Bestselling Author, and Activist Glennon Doyle for First-Ever Podcast
PU
11:20aTender for supply, installation testing and commissioning of 150 kva generator for central bank of kenya, eldoret branch
PU
11:20aRequest for proposal for provision of project consultancy services for proposed upgrade of haile selassie avenue and aga khan walk for central bank of kenya
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Bad news is good news
4Stocks cheer prospects for low rates, copper shines
5Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

HOT NEWS