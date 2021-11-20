Log in
A Look Back at the World Bank Group at COP26

11/20/2021 | 06:54am EST
The nature loss and climate change crises are two sides of the same coin: the two are intrinsically linked and reinforce each other. Climate change is one of the main drivers of biodiversity and ecosystems services loss as, even under a 1.5-2°C global warming scenario, biodiversity is expected to be hard hit (IPBES, 2019). Conversely, the loss of nature contributes to climate change. This event - featuring Mari Pangestu, Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnerships, World Bank; Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water and Environment, Uganda and Karin Kemper, Global Director, Environment, Natural Resources and Blue Economy, World Bank- looked at how nature loss is an economic and development issue, and how it is linked to climate change, as well as pathways to undertake both nature and climate-smart development in the future, including through expanding our economic toolkit beyond GDP to account for the wealth provided by nature. WATCH

What can the World Bank do to support youth climate ambition? Watch the conversation with Mari Pangestu, World Bank's Managing Director, Development Policy and Partnerships; and Ruth (Łchav'aya K'isen) Miller, Climate Justice Director for Native Movement and Youth4Climate Delegate. WATCH

6. Feature Story: Innovative tools for climate action

The World Bank Group is the largest multilateral funder of climate investments in developing countries, delivering over $26 billion in climate finance in Fiscal Year 2021. Instruments encouraging vital financial flows as well as systems to evaluate the sustainability and resilience of climate action are helping to drive results on the ground. Here's how some of these tools and approaches help countries tackle the climate crisis. Check out our list of innovative tools for climate action

7. Blog: When poverty meets climate change: A critical challenge that demands cross-cutting solutions by Akihiko Nishio

This week, all eyes are on the COP26 Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. The stakes are high as no country is immune to the effects of climate change. The connection between climate change and its impact on human wellbeing is increasingly visible. Unchecked, climate change will push up to 130 million people into poverty over the next 10 years-unravelling hard-won development gains-and could cause over 200 million people to migrate within their own countries by 2050. Read the blog

World Bank Group published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2021 11:53:00 UTC.


