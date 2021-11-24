A Manny Halley Production & Imani Media Group Releases Holiday Film A Holiday Chance in Select Theaters Nationwide on November 24, 2021

Starring Sharon Leal, Nafessa Williams, Amin Joseph, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Richard Lawson, Tobias Truvillion and Johnell Young

A Manny Halley Production and Imani Media Group, founded by entertainment impresario, Manny Halley, releases holiday film, A Holiday Chance in select theaters nationwide on Thanksgiving Eve, November 24, 2021. The film stars Sharon Leal, Nafessa Williams, Amin Joseph, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Richard Lawson, Tobias Truvillion and Johnell Young.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005825/en/

(Photo: Imani Media Group)

The family of Garvin Chance (Richard Lawson), the founder of a multi-million-dollar film production company experiences a series of tragic events during the Christmas holiday. Two sisters, Noel Chance (Nafessa Williams) and Naomi Chance (Sharon Leal) must set aside a life-long rivalry and come together to turn the company around and keep the family intact. A Holiday Chance showcases the perfect blend of holiday cheer, drama, and tons of laughs for all families to enjoy this season.

CLICK HERE to view the trailer of A Holiday Chance.

CLICK HERE to access key art and still images of A Holiday Chance.

A Holiday Chance is produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley. Jamal Hill serves as the director and the film is distributed by Faith Media Distribution.

To continue the conversation about A Holiday Chance on social media, follow @aholidaychancethemovie on Instagram and hashtag #AHolidayChance.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group is a Los Angeles based production, management and distribution company created and nurtured by Founder, Manny Halley, that leverages a network of production partners to create cutting edge content. Imani Media Group is comprised of three divisions including Imani Records (Music & Management), Imani Motion Films (Motion Film & TV) and Faith Media Distribution (Digital Distribution & Marketing). Through Imani Records, it has elevated the profiles of the industry’s top selling recording artists and leading songwriters, producers, and composers for more than two decades. Imani Motion Films, continues to procure stories from a vast array of writers, directors, and actors to develop and produce content for theatrical releases, television, and streaming services. With Faith Media Distribution, it handles the unique capabilities in distribution, sales service, marketing and varied national and international output deals. For more information on Imani Media Group, visit www.imanimediagroup.com, facebook.com/imanimediagroup, @Imanimediagroup on Instagram and @Imanientgroup on Twitter.

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution is a streamlined, highly focused, and audience-driven distribution company under Imani Media Group founded by Manny Halley, with the flexibility and nimbleness to constantly be responsive to the urban consumer market. There is no existing enterprise with a development and production model that creates, distributes, and markets to the urban audience at the pace in which they are able to. Within a short period, Faith Media Distribution has built a reputation of consistently providing urban-themed film products that are commercial, critical, and audience successes. Its mission is to make an impact on a global audience by creating the stage/platform for artists, filmmakers, and producers to share diverse distinctive stories that inspire the culture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005825/en/