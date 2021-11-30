A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan (2021-53)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan

30 November 2021 No: 2021-53

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan on 27 November 2021, laying the groundwork for continued cooperation in the field of central banking.

In the framework of the MoU, the two central banks aspire to carry out activities to foster cooperation in the field of central banking.

