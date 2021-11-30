Log in
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan (2021-53)

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan

30 November 2021

No: 2021-53

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan on 27 November 2021, laying the groundwork for continued cooperation in the field of central banking.

In the framework of the MoU, the two central banks aspire to carry out activities to foster cooperation in the field of central banking.

Contact

For further information, you may send an e-mail to basin@tcmb.gov.tr.

Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankası

(Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey)

Head Office

Hacı Bayram Mahallesi

İstiklal Caddesi 10 06050 Ulus Altındağ / Ankara

+90 (312) 507 50 00

www.tcmb.gov.tr

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS