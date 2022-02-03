Log in
A Must-Read Romantic Suspense in 2022: The Boy in the Barn by Ciana Stone

02/03/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2022) - Ciana Stone, international best-selling author of the Honky Tonk Angels series, continues to ensnare readers with her twisty plots, powerful heroines, and a willingness to delve into the dark capabilities of the human heart.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/112747_84f095b724c1fba0_001.jpg


Book cover of The Boy in the Barn

"Their childhood was dominated by pain and fear. They escaped the darkness at first chance, but darkness is a beast that doesn't let go easily, and now it's found them."

In The Boy in the Barn, Sophie Morgan is forced to return to her family's farm in Georgia after the loss of her mother. Far from an idyllic country retreat, Sophie's revulsion for the backdrop of her complicated childhood only continues to grow as strange events begin to plague her footsteps on the farm.

Sophie reconnects with Luke, the man whose love she's never been able to shake, but the truth about the Morgans' secretive history hangs over them like a specter. As Sophie grapples with the loss of her mother and the unexpected reunion with Luke, a lurking evil is waiting to settle the score with once-lost prey that won't escape again.

The Boy in the Barn highlights Stone's versatility and willingness to cross the traditional boundaries of genre to deliver a layered novel that's more than the sum of its parts. Combining a love story worthy of a romance with the suspense and horror of a gritty thriller, The Boy in the Barn will appeal to a full spectrum of readers.

Fans of Willow Rose, Dale Mayer, and Elle Gray will be unable to resist this haunting tale of two lovers and the evil that awaits them. Booklife by Publisher's Weekly Review praises The Boy in the Barn, stating, "Stone's scene-setting finesse and emotional acuity are impressive, and despite a heavy emphasis on violence, she delivers a skillful story powered by crisp dialogue and narrative momentum…"

The Boy in the Barn is available in ebook, paperback, hardcover and audiobook versions so readers can choose their favorite format. To purchase the book, readers can head to Amazon.com or any other major retailers.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/112747_84f095b724c1fba0_002.jpg


Audiobook cover of The Boy in the Barn

Ciana Stone lives in Florida with her husband, four cats, and one very smart dog. Along with writing, she is a graphic artist and designer. She has worked as an art director and cover designer for several small publishers. Stone is also a "creator" of sorts, enjoying wood carving, painting, and knife making. She's currently learning needle felting and drone piloting as well.

Source:
Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
