A New Children's Picture Book That Teaches Children About Diversity and Opportunity in Veterinary Medicine

12/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Dr. Cherice Roth, veterinarian and children's author, recently released the second installment of her heartwarming Real Doctor series, What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/107189_7779c41f64548864_001.jpg

Book cover of 'What Does A Real Doctor Look Like?'

In What's a Real Doctor?, readers learned that veterinarians are doctors too. In What Does a Real Doctor Look Like?, children can join Kylee and Kaylon as they discover that doctors can look like anyone-even them! Dr. Roth's latest work explores the intersection of identity and medicine by confirming that doctors can be of every ethnicity, race, gender, and ability. Along the way, Kylee and Kaylon discover pleasant surprises about the world around them and where their passions can take them in life.

What Does a Real Doctor Look Like? unpacks the harmful stereotypes that only children from certain backgrounds can enter STEM fields. With medicine of all types still overwhelmingly white, Dr. Roth's latest picture book offers young readers the chance to see themselves represented in these spheres. For marginalized children, the Real Doctor series is a window into a better, more inclusive future with equal possibilities for all.

Reviewers praise What's a Real Doctor?, describing it as an "educational and fun" story. With vivid illustrations and exciting storylines, Dr. Roth's books celebrate excellence in diversity while encouraging children to think broadly about their future careers. From K-12 educators to STEM project leaders, the Real Doctor series is a must-have addition to any library.

As a Black doctor who didn't see anyone in a medical field who looked like her until she was 10 years old, Dr. Roth laments that so many marginalized children believe that futures in STEM are simply meant for someone else. What Does a Real Doctor Look Like? sends a resounding message to those children. In the words of Dr. Roth herself, "They look like us."

What Does a Real Doctor Look Like? is available for purchase through Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Signed copies of What Does a Real Doctor Look Like? are also available on Dr. Roth's website: https://the-real-doctor-store.myshopify.com/collections/books/products/preorder-what-does-a-real-doctor-look-like-with-author-signature

Dr. Cherice Roth is currently Chief Veterinary Officer of Fuzzy Pet Health and graduated from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine. Visit her on Twitter @chericeroth. She has traveled around the world to further her knowledge of exotic species and expand her understanding of surgical techniques. Aside from her current role, she has also held a variety of roles within her field such as Medical Operations Support Manager. Dr. Roth lives and writes in Oregon with her husband, their sons, and too many animals to count.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/107189_7779c41f64548864_002.jpg

Author image: Dr. Cherice Roth

Source
Lisa Quinn
eBook or Print
lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
