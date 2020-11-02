A New Physician Assistant Joins the Western Dermatology Consultants Team in the Fall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Dermatology Consultants, which offers a wide range of services relating to both medical and cosmetic dermatology for Albuquerque patients, is excited to announce the arrival of a new board-certified physician assistant, Kelley Nelson.



Nelson earned her master’s degree from the University of New Mexico, graduating at the top of her class, and received her bachelor’s degree with honors in chemical engineering from New Mexico State University. Nelson, who grew up in New Mexico, was an environmental engineer and decided to shift careers to work in the medical industry. She has worked as a dermatology physician assistant for nearly 12 years.

“I decided to change careers from engineering to medicine in an effort to connect more with people and feel like I am helping people and my community in a more direct way,” she explained.

Nelson is experienced with providing comprehensive medical treatments—including skin cancer screening examinations, surgical excisions, and biopsies—and supplying patients with comprehensive treatment for eczema, psoriasis, and acne. She takes a compassionate, attentive, and relationship-focused approach to patient care and looks forward to improving the welfare of the community she serves.

“I am passionate about my patients and providing quality healthcare to my community,” she said. “I strive to make my patients feel heard and cared for, and provide personalized, quality medical care to each of them. I have enjoyed building relationships with families and children and seeing them grow while I’ve been in practice.”

As part of her commitment to global health, Nelson has also taken part using her acquired skills to offer healthcare to medically underserved areas in those countries. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and meditation, and spending time with her family.

Western Dermatology Consultants is focused on medical and cosmetic skincare, hair removal, body sculpting, and spa services for preserving healthy skin.

Learn more about the medical and cosmetic treatments available at Albuquerque’s Western Dermatology Consultants, located at 10151 Montgomery Blvd. NE, Suite A, Bldg. 1. The team is currently accepting new patients. Give them a call at 505-855-5503 or submit a contact form to request a consultation.



