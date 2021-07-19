Log in
A Pick Above the Rest: Ohio Apples Connects Families to Ohio Farms

07/19/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
BERLIN HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ohio Apples Marketing Program announces its new website, OhioApples.com, that connects consumers to local, independent farms. Families can plan exciting summer and fall experiences using features like an interactive farm map and searchable farm database.

Ohio Apples represents a membership base of more than 100 family-owned member farms across the state who welcome consumers to their orchards for year-round activities and delicious, wholesome foods to take home. Families are encouraged to stop at a local farm stand or plan a trip to member farms for classic seasonal activities like pick-your-own experiences, hayrides, festivals, and more.

Visitors to OhioApples.com can also find farm-inspired recipes and kid-friendly activity sheets to bring the excitement of the orchard home. Site visitors have the opportunity to learn about member farms' commitment to sustainable land stewardship, dedication to growing the freshest apples, and passion for community involvement. The new website also helps to boost Ohio Apples members' visibility online and in person. Members have access to a members-only portal where they can find and use marketing materials, Ohio Apples brand files, and other resources.

Farmer Ben Gammie is the Ohio Apples Board President and a third-generation farmer of Quarry Hill Orchards in Berlin Heights, Ohio. Gammie claims, "This is a big accomplishment for Ohio Apples. We're so excited to connect consumers with mom-and-pop family farms on our new interactive website, just in time for the harvest season! Our website visitors can easily find new farm stands, orchards, and farm experiences that can become family traditions. We're also proud to offer Ohio Apples members new resources to help them market their individual farms."

About Ohio Apples Marketing Program (OAMP)

Ohio Apples Marketing Program is the connection between independent member farms and consumers. It is a network of 100+ orchards committed to growing the freshest, most delicious apples and is the premiere resource for farm experiences in Ohio. Visit OhioApples.com to learn more.

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-pick-above-the-rest-ohio-apples-connects-families-to-ohio-farms-301336841.html

SOURCE Ohio Apples


© PRNewswire 2021
