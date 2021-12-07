A Quality Workforce as a Key Productivity Enabler

This Awardee Special Top Talk highlights human resources (HR) competencies; and challenges, opportunities, and strategies to enhance workforce productivity. Dato' Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, Director General of the MPC, leads a dialogue with Dr. Bomer Pasaribu, Professor, Bogor Agricultural Institute, Indonesia, on the future quality workforce, how to maintain HR productivity and competitiveness, and policy changes for productivity enhancement in the HR sector.

