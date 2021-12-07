Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
A Quality Workforce as a Key Productivity Enabler

12/07/2021 | 02:12am EST
This Awardee Special Top Talk highlights human resources (HR) competencies; and challenges, opportunities, and strategies to enhance workforce productivity. Dato' Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman, Director General of the MPC, leads a dialogue with Dr. Bomer Pasaribu, Professor, Bogor Agricultural Institute, Indonesia, on the future quality workforce, how to maintain HR productivity and competitiveness, and policy changes for productivity enhancement in the HR sector.

Please click here to watch.

Subscribe to our APO YouTube channel for more videos and updates on our activities.

For any inquiries, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


HOT NEWS