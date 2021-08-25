 A S2B2b Mobile E-Commerce Platform Launches in Spain

HAVIT Group today announced the official launch of their S2B2b mobile e-commerce platform named Havit Go for the Spanish market, which offers a new wholesale way for local retailers of 3C digital such as mobile phone accessories, wireless audio, gaming products and personal care.

Nowadays, in a mobile Internet era, people all hope that mobile apps can be used by people and provide perfect user experience. However, the launch of Havit Go enables retailers to break through the limitations of time and space when doing wholesale purchasing. Retailers can click on their phones anytime and anywhere and read all product information on the platform without leaving home to realize online wholesale purchasing. “Mobile e-commerce platform to power the future,” says Ms. Li Wanping, CEO at HAVIT. Havit Go not only brings convenient and fast wholesale purchasing methods to retailers but also provides greater possibilities for enterprises to cooperate with local retailers.

Generally, retailers are needed to personally be in the showroom, in the warehouse to choose goods or online via email and other contact information for purchasing. But Havit Go online makes wholesale purchases for normal individuals via online shopping more convenient, as this process saves the inquiry step of the major information that retailers are most concerned about. Because the product images, parameters, stock price, the MOQ, and promotional activities are displayed, retailers can quickly place an order for their desired products with one click.

Havit Go is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“It takes less than two minutes to create an account on the Havit Go app, ” said Carlos Feliu, purchasing manager at COMERCIO IDEAL 2015 S.L.

For greater access, please visit:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/cn/app/havit-go/id1573521842

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.haiweite

About HAVIT:

HAVIT is a well-known consumer electronic technology company based in Guangzhou,China. HAVIT is a good performance brand with cost efficiency products, which covers four categories. They are wireless audio, gaming products, mobile accessories and personal care. At present, we have brand agents in 144 countries and regions. The sales matrix forms multi-channel operations such as offline stores on domestic and foreign e-commerce platforms and global KA agents so that HAVIT brands and partners can continue to respond to market challenges and achieve long-term development.

