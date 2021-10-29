A Sensational Chain Game Era - Godzilla's First Large Chain Game Monster World Is Coming

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Godzilla's first big chain game Monster World will be released soon. Godzilla focuses on the incubation and distribution of chain games in Southeast Asia. Godzilla's name and image come from Godzilla, a monster that is well known in the market. The platform is based on the smart chain of currency security, which integrates multiple elements of GameFi+NFT+DAO+ deflation, and puts Monster World into the Metaverse. Godzilla, with the vision of developing the chain game market in Southeast Asia, has become an excellent overseas incubator, and is bound to make more users realize the profit in the Metaverse!

This is a prehistoric Monster World, which is a Metaverse chain game built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). A variety of Metaverse monsters live here, which integrates monster incubation, battle, growth and other gameplay. It has a broad product blueprint, its functions will be introduced step by step, initially including trading platform, NFT exchange market. Subsequently, it will also launch social platforms and other segments. As the owner of this Monster World, users can get rich income if they find the right way to find all kinds of dinosaur eggs and collect and use them properly. Here, all monsters are hatched from eggs, and there are a wealth of props; they constitute a broad and colorful ecology. Users will fully reap the dividends of the ecological growth of Monster World while using Monster World.

Godzilla will officially launch the "Monster World" blind box at 24:00 on November 8, opening the first round of sales. This is the first game blind box hatched by the Godzilla platform. The Monster World blind box issued by Godzilla is different from the ordinary blind box. It has the function of pledge mining, and can obtain the admission ticket of Monster World chain game. The appreciation is incalculable!

Monster World is a chain game that combines strategy, collection, growth, PVP, etc. It is also the first heavy chain game of NFT and Metaverse in Godzilla's Metaverse ecology. After three months of painstaking research and development, the Godzilla team will officially release the game on November 28. By then, the Metaverse chain game market will be thoroughly lively.

Why Join Monster World?

First of all, a single chain game life cycle is not long, the ceiling is very low, the imagination of space is limited. Since Monster World is a long-term operating project, it has more attributes. As the first game on the Godzilla platform, it has devoted all the efforts of its team. Therefore, its blind box revenue will be very rich. Before the game is officially launched, users can buy a blind box pledge to obtain high revenue. After the game goes online, the blind box can exchange different levels of game characters, and the blind box will always be retained, as a certificate of participation!

In the long run, the long-term development of a game must depend on its playability. Thus. Monster World insist on beautiful picture, perfect game economic model that will push "Play to Earn" to the extreme. At present, many users are waiting to enter the game world.

Godzilla Overseas Incubator

The Godzilla platform itself also has an important function, which is to form an NFT "SaaS" chain game incubation platform based on the Southeast Asian market. The platform is able to export NFT development standards, gameplay, product rules, and value-for-money into a series of standard smart contracts, providing a platform for rapid portfolio creation of NFT products for numerous NFT, GameFi development teams and artists. It is a LEGO provider in the NFT chain game arena, allowing more users to participate in the world of gold while playing.

The Godzilla founding team is composed of a group of people who are keen on public welfare and are extremely keen on blockchain development. After deep research on many NFT chain games, the team found that the development of this NFT chain game came from the organization method of the chain game guild to a large extent. It not only can promote the development of a game ecology, but also is a brand new community VC organization, which is also the most implemented DAO form at present. This is the real reason for the current popularity of NFT chain games. With a keen sense, the Godzilla Dao system has been launched.

Conclusion

Godzilla has always believed that if the platform is to develop in the long run, its games must have a closed-loop economic system that can ensure a continuous internal cycle, not because of external selling pressure to collapse, but also to ensure revenue. Moreover, there must be a fine screen, low learning and operating threshold, and is conducive to continuously attract new admission; these are the basic principles of Godzilla.

The first blind box of Monster World Chain Game is definitely a high-yield equity certificate that many players must possess. Monster World can rely on the Godzilla platform to burst into super-strong vitality to revitalize the old Monster World IP, so that many users who love Monster IP culture can enjoy the Metaverse!

