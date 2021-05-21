Log in
Latest News
A Significant Win for Rosenberger Against CommScope's Petition for An Injunction

05/21/2021 | 12:16am EDT
Rosenberger, the world's third largest antenna manufacturer, secured a significant victory in a trade secret misappropriation lawsuit filed by competitor CommScope, Inc.

CommScope alleged that Rosenberger misappropriated trade secrets concerning the design of base station antennas, which are complex equipment that broadcast signals supporting wireless telecommunications and sought to enjoin the sale of Rosenberger base station antennas. On April 20, 2021, the U.S. federal court denied CommScope's request for an injunction against Rosenberger. This is a significant ruling and victory for Rosenberger and the customers we serve.

Rosenberger is a world-wide leading innovator and manufacturer in the telecommunications industry and related fields. Rosenberger's place as a leading developer and vendor of base station antennas is the result of our own technology innovation and robust strategic investment in new high-quality products. Rosenberger has invested significant resources in the development of new products and will continue to innovate and serve the telecommunications industry.

Learn more from Milbank LLP (Rosenberger's outside legal counsel) webpage:

https://www.milbank.com/en/news/milbank-secures-significant-victory-for-rosenberger-asia-pacific-in-trade-secret-misappropriation-lawsuit.html


© Business Wire 2021
