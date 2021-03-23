A Smart Water Solution is a Smart Investment in Accomplishing More With Less

Mansfield, Texas, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Master Meter and Ferguson Waterworks encourage water utilities and municipalities to invest in smart water management systems and their residents’ future. Meter systems are an essential part of the water system when coupled with connectivity capabilities that remotely capture data and streamline operations, achieving astounding customer service results, cost savings, and labor outputs.

The City of Harrodsburg, KY, understands the value of a smart water technology investment. Founded in 1774, this is the oldest city in Kentucky. Nevertheless, with Master Meter and Ferguson Waterworks' partnership, they’ve begun to enjoy the latest smart water technology available as they transform their water utility to bring all 8,000+ citizens an unparalleled new customer service experience.

The City’s system-wide upgrade will be complete by the end of March 2021. At the heart of the new technology is the Allegro AMI Meter Reading System, which provides continuous consumption and water flow information to provide insight into water usage and empower the citizens to manage their water footprint better. The system is paired with Harmony Meter Data Management software to drive down operational costs and speed up overall efficiency. All 4,573 metered connections in the City of Harrodsburg will use Master Meter’s BLMJ multi-jet meter, a global stalwart in measurement technology, and the Octave Ultrasonic for large commercial and industrial customers. Based on outstanding previous experiences, Ferguson teamed with Professional Meters Inc. (PMI) as the selected contractor to replace the aging water meters throughout the city.

Mayor for the City of Harrodsburg Art Freeman noted, “We wanted to not only address the challenges of today but make an investment in technology to face the difficulties of tomorrow and beyond. We chose an undisputed leader in successful partnerships with water utilities, Ferguson Waterworks. When it comes to smart water technology to help us meet our goals, our research shows that Master Meter’s smart water technology is a reliable, trusted choice.” Amy Kays, Service Director for the City reports, “this new system allows our service employees to get more done and focus their efforts on more pressing, critical issues.”

Meter installation is accomplished by zone with postcard notification to customers instructing them how to schedule a meter replacement when the time is most convenient for them. Every installation crew member will be screened daily, wear all appropriate PPE, provide identification and practice social distancing.

A smart meter investment empowers water customers with convenient on-demand access to timely consumption information, automated leak alerts, and a powerful budgeting tool to manage their consumption and increase a sense of water stewardship. “When Master Meter launched our smart water solution portfolio, we realized that it enables every stakeholder in a city - utility management and the end customers - to become a better manager of their relationship with water. Hence, our tagline, ‘Because Everyone is a Water Manager.’ At a time when customers are more tech-savvy and demand greater transparency, our portfolio of smart water technologies and engaging software make this a reality,” said Ian MacLeod, Master Meter’s Vice President of Marketing.

Brandon Pontious, Business Development Manager for Ferguson Waterworks noted, “We encourage any city or utility considering an upgrade in their water infrastructure to find a solution that not only satisfies their needs of today but one that will continuously return accurate and actionable analytics over the lifespan of the system. Meters are the perfect place to begin your infrastructure investment journey. By giving people the hands-on ability to see and make smart decisions about their water consumption, you’re giving them a window into why an investment in water infrastructure improvements is necessary.”

With this newest technology in place in Kentucky’s oldest city, the future of water is incredibly exciting. Crews have already completed all primary data communications infrastructure installations. Trusted partner Ferguson Waterworks is directing the entire turn-key project for the City. The City of Harrodsburg’s objective to operationally be more efficient while providing new heights in customer service to their citizens began this month, March 2021, when the first water meters were installed. Smart water tech empowers everyone, whether at city hall, the utility office, at a business, or a person’s home, to improve their understanding and relationship with water.

ABOUT FERGUSON WATERWORKS

Ferguson is the largest wholesale distributor of residential and commercial plumbing supplies and pipe, valves, and fittings in the U.S. The company is also a major distributor of HVAC equipment, fire protection systems, and industrial products and services. Additionally, Ferguson is one of the nation’s largest Waterworks companies, Ferguson Waterworks, and offers public and private water and sewer authorities, utility contractors, public works/line contractors, heavy highway contractors, and more services in water, sewer, groundwater, geosynthetics, and meter and automation. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, Ferguson has sales of $18.9 billion and approximately 26,000 associates in 1,400 locations. Ferguson and its subsidiaries serve customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Ferguson is part of Ferguson plc, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG) and on the FTSE 100 index of listed companies.

ABOUT MASTER METER

Master Meter is a high-service provider of water management solutions specializing in advanced digital water metering, data delivery, and Utility Intelligence software. Master Meter continues to expand its portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today’s dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department’s rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan.

ABOUT HARRODSBURG, KENTUCKY

Harrodsburg, the county seat of Mercer County, was founded in 1774 by a stalwart band of pioneers led by James Harrod, of Pennsylvania. It was the only “colonial” city and the first permanent English settlement west of the Allegheny mountains. Referred to as the “Birthplace of the West,” Harrodsburg has a proud and remarkable heritage. From here the pioneers filtered through – conquering the wilderness and going on to populate and settle the rest of the Western frontier. Harrodsburg was first the county seat of Fincastle County, Virginia, then Kentucky County Virginia. When Kentucky County was divided into the counties of Fayette, Jefferson, and Lincoln, Harrodsburg was the county seat of Lincoln County, which at that time covered over a third of the soon-to-be state. In 1785, Mercer County was taken from Lincoln and Harrodsburg remained the county seat of Mercer County. The Kentucky territory became a state in 1792.

