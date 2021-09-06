Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

A TOTAL OF 99 OIL, GAS PRODUCTION PLATFORMS REMAIN EVACUATED AFTER HURRICANE IDA -REGULATOR

09/06/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A TOTAL OF 99 OIL, GAS PRODUCTION PLATFORMS REMAIN EVACUATED AFTER HURRICANE IDA -REGULATOR


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : “With its 1.8 percent growth, Turkey was one of the few countries within the OECD and G20 to have grown in 2020, when economies were deeply shaken”
PU
03:21pMexican miners warn of 'major delays' from environment, water rules
RE
03:09pOver 80% of oil output in Gulf of Mexico still offline a week after Ida
RE
02:45pOil falls after Saudi price cuts
RE
02:35pUK to extend Northern Ireland's Brexit grace periods
RE
02:22pRATHI BARS : Global crypto exchange CrossTower enters India despite policy uncertainty
RE
02:22pNCBA NATIONAL COOPERATIVE BUSINESS ASSOCIATION : In this week's Principle 6 Newsletter, chicken or egg?
PU
02:02pSome 1.5 mln bpd of oil production still offline in Gulf of Mexico -BSEE
RE
02:02pA total of 99 oil, gas production platforms remain evacuated after hurricane ida -regulator
RE
02:01p80.78% of gas production in the gulf of mexico is shut in -bsee
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dollar brushes aside jobs report losses; Aussie struggles
2Shares lifted by prospect of rates staying low for longer
3Oil falls after Saudi price cuts
4European stocks end near record highs as tech rallies
5Risk appetite is up

HOT NEWS