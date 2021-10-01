A-Team Home Care Selected to Inc. Magazine List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, Ranking No. 710 on the 2021 Inc. 5000

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed that A-Team Home Care has placed No. 710 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. A-Team was selected to the list with a three-year revenue growth of 690%. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are privileged to provide essential services to the senior community and are so proud of our amazing staff and caregivers. Through the pandemic, A-Team was often the only lifeline for many seniors who were isolated from family members and medical professionals. We look forward to helping more local families. Thank you for the recognition, Inc. Magazine!" - Irina Rabovetsky, A-Team CEO.

The companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list have proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. "The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

More about A-Team Home Care

A-Team Home Care is a fully-accredited, award-winning provider of Personal Care Assistance and Skilled Nursing throughout Bucks, Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties in Pennsylvania. Services are available 24 hours a day, including holidays. Though the company faced significant difficulties this past year, A-Team maintained its full workforce, provided PPE and offered vaccinations to all employees, and made sure its consumers maintained their lifestyles by continuing with activities of daily living.

A-Team sets itself apart from competitors with their responsiveness (maintaining 24-hour on-call availability) and personalized efforts to pair clients and caregivers with a great match of personalities and interests. A-Team has a large bi-lingual staff so clients can communicate in their native tongue with office personnel and caregivers. A-Team has become a top local employer by providing very competitive pay and benefits.

A-Team's licensed Nurses & Therapists (Physical, Occupational, and Speech) work around the client's schedule to make visits to their home. This allows a consumer who has recently been discharged from a hospital or rehabilitation facility to continue receiving professional skilled care at a fraction of the cost of a facility. A-Team's Companions and Home Health Aides assist with daily tasks such as meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, shopping, medication reminders, escort to appointments, laundry, and running small errands. A-Team has long been a trusted resource for both healthcare professionals and families and works with most large insurance plans. A-Team is Medicare, Medicaid and ACHC certified, indicating a level of service that exceeds the healthcare industry's highest standards.

A-Team Home Care





A-Team Home Care CEO Irina Rabovetsky









