Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A&W Inks Five Franchise Deals in First Quarter as Same-Store Sales Surge 22%

05/24/2021 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Two new c-store highway locations to open in time for Memorial Day

New franchise discount program launched

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  2021 is shaping up as another monumental year for A&W Restaurants as it approaches the tenth anniversary of being acquired by franchisees. In the first quarter, A&W signed development agreements with two new operators, while three current franchise partners committed to additional locations.

The brand’s first quarter sales leaped 22% compared to 2020, when comp-sales were up more than 20% over the first quarter of 2019. Single-brand locations reported a Q1 sales increase of nearly 25%, with c-store units up nearly 20%. A&W is now focused on developing single-brand and c-store restaurants with drive-thrus. Since the acquisition in late 2011, comp-sales are up more than 50%.

The newest A&Ws will open before Memorial Day in travel centers. One is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin, between Milwaukee and Madison. The other is in Yermo, California, along busy Interstate 15 that stretches from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Agreements signed so far this year will bring new restaurants to Clark County, Nevada, Pocatello, Idaho, Sioux City, South Dakota and Emmetsburg, Iowa. The A&W in Oak Ridge, Oregon, which closed last May, is being reopened by a new franchisee.

“A&W had tremendous sales momentum leading up to the pandemic,” said John Palumbo, who was recently appointed senior director of Development. “Over the last year, it has become even more apparent that A&W is extremely well positioned to keep growing. Our brand awareness, large number of open territories and flexibility make A&W very appealing to prospective franchise partners.”

A&W is expanding the incentives available to new operators. Franchise fees for multi-unit agreements are being reduced by as much as 50%. Royalties also are being discounted for the first two years of operations. The standard franchise fee of $30,000 is being reduced to $15,000 for veterans. Click here to request more information on the latest incentive program.

Now in its 102nd year, A&W is America’s first franchised restaurant chain. Known for its All American Food, as well as Root Beer that is made fresh in each restaurant and served in frosty mugs, there are more than 900 A&Ws in the U.S. and Asia.

Visit www.awrestaurants.com and www.awfranchising.com for more information.

Contact:
Ritter Communications
Brad Ritter
(740) 815-1892
BRitter@bradritter.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pNORDSTROM  : Introduces BP. + WILDFANG Collaboration
PR
01:23pFORTINET  : Ken Xie on Fortinet's Business Momentum, TAA, and the Future of Cybersecurity
PU
01:22pTHE LATEST : LA schools to start in-person classes next fall
AQ
01:21pDISCOVERY  : DREW AND JONATHAN SCOTT HELP HOLLYWOOD SUPERSTARS GIVE BACK IN EIGHT NEW EPISODES OF HGTV'S ‘CELEBRITY IOU'
PU
01:21pARAG  : Alternative dispute revolution
PU
01:20pDATADOG  : Extension for AWS Lambda Now Generally Available
PR
01:20pGreen Builder Media Announces Building Better Cities Webinar
GL
01:18pChile's Codelco strikes deal with Microsoft to extend automation at its copper mines
RE
01:18pBRAIN SCIENTIFIC  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:17pUNITED STATES HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES  : Scott Praises Biden Administration Steps to Strengthen Higher Education for Students and Taxpayers
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money (May 22)
2Cryptocurrencies bounce back after Sunday plunge
3China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
4China crypto mining business hit by Beijing crackdown, bitcoin tumbles
5Exclusive-HSBC CEO says Bitcoin not for us

HOT NEWS