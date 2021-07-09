Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

A Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates

07/09/2021 | 03:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wise logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph

LONDON (Reuters) -Wise's record breaking direct listing has come as a relief to other tech firms aiming to go public in the coming months, the bankers managing those deals and to post-Brexit London.

A souring of sentiment towards technology firm flotations in the British capital had been apparent in the disastrous post-IPO trading of Deliveroo and Alphawave.

But Wise's 7.9 billion pounds ($10.9 billion) valuation and subsequent market performance in London's first-ever direct listing looks set to quell concerns that it is not as receptive to tech companies as other venues such as New York or Amsterdam.

"London has the potential to be a global fintech centre, and someone like Wise listing on the stock markets gives other companies options," Rosh Wijayarathna, a managing director in the corporate banking division at Silicon Valley Bank, said.

Wijayarathna, whose bank provided funding for many of the companies which have listed in London, told Reuters there are 10 to twelve tech companies, including several fintech, planning to list on the London Stock Exchange in the next year or so.

"Not only do you have the flexibility of options but also that you can command the type of valuations that you can get anywhere else," Wijayarathna added.

Wise, a cross-border payments firm formerly known as TransferWise, made its market debut on Wednesday, becoming the biggest tech company to list on the London stock exchange.

"The Wise listing has been a huge success and very positive for the London market in terms of validating it as a great listing location for high growth tech and fintech companies," James Fleming, Citi's co-head of banking, capital markets and advisory in the UK and Ireland, said.

The Wise deal was structured as a sale of existing shares, known as a direct listing, rather than a traditional IPO, potentially trailblazing a path for others.


For interactive version click here: https://tmsnrt.rs/2TF6n1L

WORD TO THE WISE

Companies including Britain's Checkout.com and WorldRemit and Swedish "buy now pay later" giant Klarna, which is Europe's biggest tech unicorn, are among those bankers expect to consider going public in the next 12-18 months.

And while bankers are unwilling to name any names, they expect companies to now consider an initial public offering, a direct listing or a merger with a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC), with some as soon as September.

But while Wise has raised hopes, potential market debutants and their bankers will first watch carefully how Wise shares trade after their initial jump. A sharp stock slide could easily undermine confidence and dent London's listing ambitions.

Wise shares started trading at 800 pence and by 1530 GMT on Thursday had risen to 960 pence.

Professor John Colley, Associate Dean at Warwick Business School, has doubts over the valuation implied by such prices, especially given fierce competition in the payments sector.

Colley noted that the Wise share price as a multiple of sales was running at about 20 times earnings.

"It's the kind of valuation you would attribute to ... a Google or an Amazon," Colley said.

However, sources close to the Wise deal, citing analyst estimates that were given to investors before the listing, said an 8 billion pound valuation equated to 13 times projected earnings for 2022, which was in line with its payments peers.

Irrespective of how Wise shares trade, such a large listing will be a signpost for other firms, Keith Grose, head of international business at U.S.-based fintech Plaid, said.

"These types of hugely public success stories within a market serve as an incentive and example to the next generation of entrepreneurs and founders," Grose, whose firm is expanding into Britain, added.

($1 = 0.7266 pounds)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Sujata Rao and Alexander Smith)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELIVEROO PLC 0.41% 314.6421 Delayed Quote.0.00%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.85922 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
SIGNPOST CORPORATION -5.19% 786 End-of-day quote.-8.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:23aExclusive-Brexit disruption may return with summer tourists, Dover chief says
RE
03:20aChina foreign ministry, on major u.s. index to remove more china stocks after biden order, says such behavior violates market rules
RE
03:20aOil climbs on U.S. inventories draw; OPEC+ impasse caps gains
RE
03:20aChina foreign ministry, on major u.s. index to remove more china stocks after biden order, says china resolutely opposes the u.s. approach to politicising economic issues
RE
03:11aChemicals giant INEOS backs Scottish carbon capture and storage
RE
03:10aA Wise move? London listing may open fintech floodgates
RE
03:09aCan Reddit's silver "apes" beat the market?
RE
03:07aChip shortage pushes China auto sales down 12.4% in June
RE
03:06aOne fifth more new passenger car registrations in the 1st half of 2021, but still about one fourth less than in 2019
PU
03:06aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA  : Production index increased by 23.4% in May 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xin..
2EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
3PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Inc. Announces Firm Offer to Acquire Vectura..
4NIDEC CORPORATION : Japanese shares eye worst week in nearly 1 year on economic slowdown concerns
5LATAM AIRLINES GROUP S.A. : LATAM AIRLINES S A : Scheduled Second Quarter 2021 Results Publication

HOT NEWS