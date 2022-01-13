Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

'A bloody and desperate fight:' U.S. prosecutors release Oath Keepers' communications

01/13/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers uses a radio as he departs a Trump rally in Minneapolis

(Reuters) - Here are excerpts of communications that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, had with his allies in the run-up to and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors, who on Thursday charged him and 10 alleged members of the group with seditious conspiracy.

NOVEMBER 2020

The indictment says Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, started disseminating messages on encrypted applications to his followers in November 2020, encouraging them to "oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power."

On Nov. 5, two days after the election, he sent a message on the Signal message service that read: "We aren't getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind body, spirit."

DECEMBER 2020

On Dec. 11, Rhodes sent a message to an invitation-only group chat on Signal, telling them that if Democrat Joe Biden took over the presidency "it will be a bloody and desperate fight. We are going to have a fight. That can't be avoided.'

On Christmas Day, Rhodes wrote that Congress would likely "screw" then-President Donald Trump over and the only chance he has is if "we scare the shit out of them and convince them it will be torches and pitchforks..."

JAN. 6, 2021

Just before 1:30 p.m. on the day of the attack Rhodes told people in the Signal chat: Vice President Mike "Pence is doing nothing. As I predicted."

He added: "All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They've had enough."

Rhodes told people that those who gathered at the Capitol were not members of antifa, the loosely organized anti-fascism movement. Asked by an associate who was in the mobs storming the Capitol, Rhodes replied: "Actual Patriots. Pissed off patriots. Like the Sons of Liberty were pissed off patriots."

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch, compiled by Costas Pitas; Editing by Scott Malone)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:48pEXCLUSIVE-FED'S DALY : March liftoff is 'quite reasonable'
RE
05:47pRobert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan denied parole by California governor
RE
05:44pUK's Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military links
RE
05:44pUK's Prince Andrew stripped of royal and military links
RE
05:41pBaltimore state's attorney indicted on federal charges
RE
05:36pDogecoin Gained 6.24% to $0.1697 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 2.93% to $3271.94 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBitcoin Lost 2.26% to $42826.29 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pU.S. House panel subpoenas social media firms in Jan. 6 attack probe
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.11% to 88.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
5Wall St closes down, Fed speakers put rate hikes in focus

HOT NEWS