'A deal Democrats could certainly live with' -analyst on debt ceiling

Today at 05:37 pm

STORY: "We might think that perhaps President Biden sort of dodged a bullet here, used the full powers of his office and came out with a deal Democrats could certainly live with," Binder said after U.S. President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy on Saturday (May 27) reached a tentative deal to avert a default on U.S. debt.

But McCarthy and Biden will be under pressure to get it signed into law before time runs out. The Treasury has projected the U.S. will run out of funds to pay its bills by June 5th, which could bring an unprecedented default with dire implications for the U.S. economy.