A-dec Announces New Dental Showroom and Education Center in Nashville, TN

11/17/2021 | 12:31pm EST
Situated in the Heart of ‘Music City,’ the New A-dec Location Will Deliver a Superior Showroom Experience

Today, A-dec announced plans for a new dental showroom and education experience center, located in Nashville, TN. The new U.S.-based showroom, “A-dec Education Center - Nashville” is set to open Summer 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211117006169/en/

(Graphic: A-dec)

(Graphic: A-dec)

A-dec President, Marv Nelson, announced the new showroom to employees earlier this week, “The dental industry is all about the positive relationships we forge. Our #1 core value, Concern for People, and how we create that superior customer experience for our partners and customers, will be on full display at the A-dec Education Center - Nashville.”

The 19,000-square-foot facility will provide a premier experience for dental professionals and industry leaders. A-dec Education Center - Nashville will feature 12 dental operatories, including scalable operatories to recreate a customer’s operatory space.

A-dec’s Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, Tim Long, shared this about the Company’s vision for the new showroom and education location: “Situated in the heart of ‘Music City,’ a place where legendary stories are born, our new facility is going to be a place where customers can chart their course for a bright future,” said Tim. “We are going to strive to offer even higher standards of service and education for our partners and customers, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to visit us in Summer 2022.”

Along with multiple design centers and consultation areas, the facility will include teaching operatories, lecture halls, and a commercial kitchen and indoor/outdoor dining areas, providing a venue for dental industry thought leaders and practitioners to advance the field of dentistry. The facility will also host continuing education and sales/technical training for dental industry professionals.

More information about the A-dec Education Center - Nashville grand opening, and how to schedule a visit or sign up for a training course, will be shared in the coming months.

About A-dec: The A-dec vision began in 1964 with a simple idea: Make the best better. Today, A-dec is one of the largest privately-owned dental equipment manufacturers in the United States, and is recognized as a global leader in dental solutions. With more than 1,400 employees worldwide, A-dec operates manufacturing facilities in Newberg, Oregon; Fenton, Missouri; and Hangzhou, China; as well as distribution centers in the United Kingdom and Australia. A-dec dental chairs, delivery systems, dental lights, dental furniture, mechanical room equipment, and infection control products embody the company’s mission to work for the betterment of dentistry worldwide. To learn more, visit www.a-dec.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS