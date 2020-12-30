A divided United Kingdom exits EU orbit, heads into the Brexit unknown

LONDON, Dec 31 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom exits the
European Union's orbit on Thursday, turning its back on a
tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project for an
uncertain Brexit future that will shape the fortunes of its
people for generations to come.
Brexit, in essence, takes place at the strike of midnight in
Brussels, or 2300 London time (GMT), when the United Kingdom
leaves de-facto membership that continued after it formally left
the bloc on Jan. 31.
For five years, the frenzied gyrations of the Brexit crisis
have dominated European affairs, haunted the sterling markets
and tarnished the United Kingdom's reputation as a confident
pillar of Western economic and political stability.
Cast by supporters as the dawn of a newly independent
"global Britain", Brexit has weakened the bonds that bind
together England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland into a $3
trillion economy.
"Brexit is not an end but a beginning," Johnson, 56, told
parliament just hours before it approved his EU trade deal.
Grinning, he later quipped to reporters that he had read the
deal he had signed.
Johnson said there would be no bonfire of regulation to
build a "bargain basement Dickensian Britain" and assured Europe
that the United Kingdom would remain the "quintessential
European civilization".
But the face of the Brexit campaign has been short on detail
of what he wants to build with the United Kingdom's new
"independence" - or how to do it while borrowing record amounts
to pay for the COVID-19 crisis.
BREXIT
In the June 23, 2016, referendum, 17.4 million voters, or 52
percent, backed Brexit while 16.1 million, or 48 percent, backed
staying in the bloc. Few have changed their minds since. England
and Wales voted out but Scotland and Northern Ireland voted in.
The referendum showed a United Kingdom divided about much
more than the European Union, and has fuelled soul-searching
about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism,
empire and modern Britishness.
Leaving was once the far-fetched dream of a motley crew of
“eurosceptics” on the fringes of British politics: the UK joined
in 1973 as “the sick man of Europe” and two decades ago British
leaders were arguing about whether to join the euro.
"The UK establishment had basically lost its mojo and we
went into what was then the common market, really, for reasons
of self-protection - we thought that was the best future for us,
we couldn't see another way forward," Johnson said.
Fast forward 48 years.
"We see a global future for ourselves," said Johnson who won
power in 2019 and, against the odds, clinched a Brexit divorce
treaty and a trade deal, as well as the biggest Conservative
majority since Margaret Thatcher, in the 2019 election.
For supporters, Brexit is an escape from a doomed
German-dominated project that had fallen far behind the world's
leading powers of the United States and China.
Opponents say Brexit is a folly that will weaken the West,
torpedo what is left of Britain’s global clout, undermine its
economy and ultimately leave it a less cosmopolitan set of
islands.
UNITED KINGDOM?
After the United Kingdom leaves the Single Market or the
Customs Union on Thursday, there is almost certain to be some
disruption at borders. More red tape means more cost for those
importing and exporting goods across the EU-UK border.
Port of Dover expects volumes to drop off in early January.
The most worrisome period, it says, will be in mid- to late
January when volumes pick up again.
Walking away from almost half a century of membership means
change to everything from pet passports and driving licence
rules for the British in Europe to data rules.
Support for Scottish independence has risen, partly due to
Brexit and partly due to COVID-19, threatening the 300-year-old
political union between England and Scotland.
Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence
referendum should take place in the earlier part of the devolved
parliament's next term, which begins next year.
After clinching a Christmas Eve trade deal to smooth out the
worst disruption, European Commission President Ursula von der
Leyen quoted both William Shakespeare and T.S. Eliot.
"Parting is such sweet sorrow," she said. "What we call the
beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a
beginning."
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie)