A false start and a Russian loan: Macron-Le Pen debate takeaways

PARIS, April 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron
and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen locked horns in front
of a live television audience on Wednesday for their only debate
ahead of Sunday's presidential election.
Televised debates have long featured in French elections and
have yielded exchanges, one-liners and put-downs remembered by
the public for years. Le Pen's poor showing in a 2017 TV debate
with Macron was seen as a factor in her poll defeat back then.
Here are some of the main takeaways from their encounter,
which is scheduled to go on for two and a half hours.
CAN I FINISH?
This was a predictably tense and tetchy affair right from
the start. Le Pen launched into a speech even before the
introductory theme music had come to an end, forcing the
moderator to ask her to begin again - which she did, brushing
the incident off with a laugh and launching into a direct attack
on Macron's record on the economy.
The light-touch moderation meant there were plenty of
interruptions, vexed expressions, impatient body language and
appeals of: "Can I finish my sentence?"
Despite local media reports that Macron was keen not to be
seen as condescending, he described Le Pen's arguments as
"incoherent". At one point he could not help suggesting that Le
Pen was confused about the financial impact of her own spending
plans. She interjected crossly: "Don't try and give me a lesson
on my own programme!"
THE RUSSIAN LOAN
Easily one of the most heated exchanges took place over the
Ukraine war and specifically Le Pen's links to Russia. She
immediately started her response on Ukraine by expressing her
"absolute solidarity" with the Ukrainians, a sign she wanted to
sweep aside her past ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Le Pen was also conciliatory with Macron on the subject,
hailing his efforts to support Ukraine and stop an escalation.
But Macron went for the jugular: Referring to her party's
decision to take out a loan with a Russian bank, he told her
"you depend on Mr Putin". Le Pen countered by saying she had not
been able to get a loan in France and insisted that the
transaction in no way compromised her independence. "I am a
completely free, independent woman."
TWO EUROPES
The widely divergent stances of the two on the European
Union quickly became a stark fault-line during the debate, to
which Macron in particular kept on referring. His strongest line
took aim at Le Pen's assertion that she wanted France to keep
its place within the EU while reforming the bloc. "It is a
project which dares not speak its name - and that is to leave
Europe," he said. Denying that, Le Pen made a direct appeal to
French pride over its food and agriculture heritage: She said
current EU rules forced lower quality imports onto French plates
and needless cruelty in the long-distance transport of livestock
for slaughter from other states.
CLIMATE CLASH
A strong defender of the Paris accord on climate change,
Macron has nonetheless disappointed many French ecologists with
the green credentials of his government and his decision to
double-down on nuclear power as a way to cut carbon emissions.
Yet he did not hesitate to label Le Pen a "climate sceptic" over
her plans notably to get rid of France's sizeable park of wind
turbines generating renewable energy.
Le Pen came back with a line that may register with voters
on the left which Macron has sought to reach this week with new
promises of more action on the environment. "I'm not climate
sceptic," she said. "But you're a climate hypocrite."
(Additional reporting by the Paris bureau; Editing by Alex
Richardson and Sandra Maler)