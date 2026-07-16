Investors remain caught between their enthusiasm for anything linked to artificial intelligence and fears that the sector may be reaching a turning point, which for markets could mean a levelling-off or, worse, a sharp reversal. Meanwhile, signs of a resolution in the Middle East remain scarce.

Frantic trading in semiconductor stocks continues, with their shares increasingly behaving like leveraged bets on the artificial intelligence boom. Over the past ten sessions, South Korea's KOSPI, the index most closely associated with the frenzy, has posted six moves of more than 4.9%. That is hardly surprising given that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two of the market's hottest names, together account for roughly half of the index.

The KOSPI rose 6.2% yesterday, two days after falling 9%. This morning it is down around 5%. The tide has gone out again. Volatility has become so extreme that South Korean regulators are preparing to tighten the rules on leveraged ETFs linked to the two domestic heavyweights, amid concerns that constant rebalancing could destabilise the market. Direxion, for instance, launched an ETF on Tuesday designed to deliver twice the daily return of Nasdaq-listed SK Hynix shares. The leverage cuts both ways, of course. Gains are amplified on the way up, but losses are magnified just as dramatically on the way down. The ETF fell roughly 18% yesterday after SK Hynix shares dropped 9%. Moves can become violent very quickly. This is trading in its most adrenaline-fuelled form.

When swings of this size become routine, financial markets begin to look more like a game than a mechanism for allocating capital.

In Europe, the previous session was dominated by an exceptionally strong set of results from Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which revived hopes for the luxury sector. There may even be an AI angle there as well. ASML, the undisputed leader of the semiconductor equipment industry, also delivered impressive figures. Yet after opening sharply higher, the shares ended slightly lower. Investors appear to be becoming almost indifferent to companies that consistently exceed expectations.

The results also exposed a new source of tension within the sector. ASML's management said it had both the capacity and the determination to raise prices, despite resistance from its largest customer, TSMC. In an industry already characterised by enormous capital spending, higher costs at the top of the supply chain would be unwelcome news for the rest of the ecosystem. Even so, European equities struggled for direction throughout the session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 closing just 0.1% higher.

The US technology sector also lost ground. That description makes the moves sound modest, but they were anything but. Dell fell 10%, Western Digital 9% and Marvell 7%. Yet on Wall Street, as in South Korea, swings of this magnitude are starting to seem almost ordinary. The latest concern came from China, where manufacturers are reportedly investing heavily in memory-chip production. That could weaken the unusually strong position currently enjoyed by established suppliers such as Micron, Sandisk and SK Hynix.

US investors are instead turning their attention to financial stocks, which are back in favour after reporting robust earnings, helped by the remarkable strength of equity markets. PayPal stood out, surging 17% following reports that rival Stripe was considering a takeover. PayPal is one of the market's fallen stars, with its valuation now barely a tenth of where it stood at its peak three years ago. How the mighty have fallen.

Elsewhere, Washington continues to strike Iranian positions after failing to secure a peace agreement. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again slowed to a trickle. Several reports yesterday suggested that the emergency oil reserves released a few weeks ago to cushion the market while tensions eased are now close to being depleted. Concerns over fuel prices and availability are therefore returning to the fore.

Investors are now awaiting another batch of corporate results, including several industrial names in Europe, the United States and Asia, before Netflix reports after the US market closes.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and South Korea continue to rise and fall with the fortunes of their leading semiconductor stocks. The tide is still out in Japan, where the Nikkei is down 3.0%, while South Korea is rebounding sharply, with the KOSPI up 6.1%. Hong Kong is gaining 2.2% on hopes of a revival in technology listings. Those seeking quieter markets may prefer Australia, which is virtually flat, or India, up 0.4%. European indices are expected to open broadly unchanged, with a slight positive bias.

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TSMC reported Q2 earnings that were significantly higher than expected. Samsung Electronics is unveiling its Flex Titanium display technology. BHP has met its production targets for fiscal year 2026 and released its outlook for 2027.



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