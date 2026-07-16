Frantic trading in semiconductor stocks continues, with their shares increasingly behaving like leveraged bets on the artificial intelligence boom. Over the past ten sessions, South Korea's KOSPI, the index most closely associated with the frenzy, has posted six moves of more than 4.9%. That is hardly surprising given that Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, two of the market's hottest names, together account for roughly half of the index.
The KOSPI rose 6.2% yesterday, two days after falling 9%. This morning it is down around 5%. The tide has gone out again. Volatility has become so extreme that South Korean regulators are preparing to tighten the rules on leveraged ETFs linked to the two domestic heavyweights, amid concerns that constant rebalancing could destabilise the market. Direxion, for instance, launched an ETF on Tuesday designed to deliver twice the daily return of Nasdaq-listed SK Hynix shares. The leverage cuts both ways, of course. Gains are amplified on the way up, but losses are magnified just as dramatically on the way down. The ETF fell roughly 18% yesterday after SK Hynix shares dropped 9%. Moves can become violent very quickly. This is trading in its most adrenaline-fuelled form.
When swings of this size become routine, financial markets begin to look more like a game than a mechanism for allocating capital.
In Europe, the previous session was dominated by an exceptionally strong set of results from Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which revived hopes for the luxury sector. There may even be an AI angle there as well. ASML, the undisputed leader of the semiconductor equipment industry, also delivered impressive figures. Yet after opening sharply higher, the shares ended slightly lower. Investors appear to be becoming almost indifferent to companies that consistently exceed expectations.
The results also exposed a new source of tension within the sector. ASML's management said it had both the capacity and the determination to raise prices, despite resistance from its largest customer, TSMC. In an industry already characterised by enormous capital spending, higher costs at the top of the supply chain would be unwelcome news for the rest of the ecosystem. Even so, European equities struggled for direction throughout the session, with the Stoxx Europe 600 closing just 0.1% higher.
The US technology sector also lost ground. That description makes the moves sound modest, but they were anything but. Dell fell 10%, Western Digital 9% and Marvell 7%. Yet on Wall Street, as in South Korea, swings of this magnitude are starting to seem almost ordinary. The latest concern came from China, where manufacturers are reportedly investing heavily in memory-chip production. That could weaken the unusually strong position currently enjoyed by established suppliers such as Micron, Sandisk and SK Hynix.
US investors are instead turning their attention to financial stocks, which are back in favour after reporting robust earnings, helped by the remarkable strength of equity markets. PayPal stood out, surging 17% following reports that rival Stripe was considering a takeover. PayPal is one of the market's fallen stars, with its valuation now barely a tenth of where it stood at its peak three years ago. How the mighty have fallen.
Elsewhere, Washington continues to strike Iranian positions after failing to secure a peace agreement. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again slowed to a trickle. Several reports yesterday suggested that the emergency oil reserves released a few weeks ago to cushion the market while tensions eased are now close to being depleted. Concerns over fuel prices and availability are therefore returning to the fore.
Investors are now awaiting another batch of corporate results, including several industrial names in Europe, the United States and Asia, before Netflix reports after the US market closes.
Across the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and South Korea continue to rise and fall with the fortunes of their leading semiconductor stocks. The tide is still out in Japan, where the Nikkei is down 3.0%, while South Korea is rebounding sharply, with the KOSPI up 6.1%. Hong Kong is gaining 2.2% on hopes of a revival in technology listings. Those seeking quieter markets may prefer Australia, which is virtually flat, or India, up 0.4%. European indices are expected to open broadly unchanged, with a slight positive bias.
Today's economic highlights:
- GBP / USD: 1.353
- Gold: 4,034.3
- Crude Oil (BRENT): 84.77
- United States 10 years: 4.56%
- BITCOIN: 64,826.9
In corporate news:
From Europe
- Corporate Earnings (these comments are preliminary and do not prejudge future stock performance):
- ABB Ltd reported an increase in net income and revenue for the first half of the year. The group will also acquire Rotork for 503 GBX per share.
- Nordea reported results in line with expectations.
- BP Plc is selling the majority of its minority stakes in BP Ventures.
- ASML has room to raise its prices, according to its CFO.
- S&P affirmed UniCredit's rating and outlook following the bank's increased stake in Commerzbank.
- Atlas Copco is acquiring a Chinese manufacturer of heating and cooling equipment.
- BAE Systems is delivering its first cannons as part of a 61-million-pound government contract.
- CSG is breaking ground on a 632-million-dollar artillery complex in the United States.
- The board of directors of Recordati supports the takeover bid.
- A subsidiary of BASF is facing a lawsuit in the United States for infringing on Syngenta's herbicide patents.
- Today's key earnings reports: SSE, Experian, Atlas Copco, Telenor, Essity, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Diploma, Tele2.
From North America
- Eli Lilly is reportedly close to acquiring Ataibeckley, a biotech company specializing in Alzheimer's disease.
- Nvidia will co-develop AI robots for shipbuilding in Japan.
- United Airlines fears $6 billion in additional fuel costs for 2024.
- Microsoft is restructuring its security division to meet demand for AI.
- Amazon will launch its Leo satellite internet service in South Africa in 2027.
- Cadence is launching an AI agent to accelerate the design of printed circuit boards and chips.
- Fastenal's strong sales are a positive sign for the industry despite pressure on margins, according to UBS.
- AirTrunk is targeting a $1.5 billion IPO for a REIT in Singapore in September–October.
- Today's key earnings reports: UnitedHealth, General Electric, Netflix, Abbott Laboratories, Intuitive Surgical, Prologis, U.S. Bancorp, State Street, United Airlines.
From Asia and beyond
- TSMC reported Q2 earnings that were significantly higher than expected.
- Samsung Electronics is unveiling its Flex Titanium display technology.
- BHP has met its production targets for fiscal year 2026 and released its outlook for 2027.
See more news from UK listed companies here
Analyst Recommendations:
- Watches Of Switzerland Group Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from GBX 750 to GBX 900.
- Bytes Technology Group Plc: Cantor Fitzgerald maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 283 to GBX 448.
- Molten Ventures Vct Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 57 to GBP 51.
- Hochschild Mining Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 9.50 to GBP 8.20.
- Fresnillo Plc: JP Morgan maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from GBP 54 to GBP 47.
- Glencore Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 700 to GBX 720.
- Man Group Plc: Jefferies maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 280 to GBX 345.
- Shell Plc: Gerdes Energy Research LLC maintains its buy recommendation with a price target raised from 115 to USD 117.
- Antofagasta Plc: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation with a price target reduced from 4500 to GBX 4400.
- B&M European Value Retail Plc: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation with a price target reduced from 2.35 to GBP 2.25.
- Derwent London Plc: Jefferies maintains its underperform recommendation with a price target raised from 1492 to GBX 1629.
- Barclays Plc: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 4.55 to GBP 5.05.
- Standard Chartered Plc: Citi maintains a neutral recommendation with a price target raised from 19.75 to GBP 21.30.
- Asml Holding N.v.: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from EUR 1330 to EUR 1900.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont Sa: RBC Capital upgrades to outperform from sector perform with a price target raised from CHF 200 to CHF 220.