Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A greener AfCFTA possible if right policy, standards are enforced, expert tells ECA seminar

03/22/2021 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Addis Ababa, 21 March 2021, ECA - A greener African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can be achieved if governments on the continent adopt proactive environment-friendly policies and enforce environmental standards, a trade economist said today at an event organized by The Economic Commission for Africa and the Overseas Development Institute (ODI).

Maximiliano Mendez-Parra, a senior researcher at the ODI gave the advice today during a webinar jointly organized by the African Trade Policy Centre (ATPC), a unit of the ECA, and the ODI on the sidelines of the annual Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

'Trade in Africa will play a decisive role in the continent's transformation and climate change action should not restrict it,' Mendez-Parra said at the virtual event on building back better through greening the AfCFTA. Instead, in itself, 'the AfCFTA can increase resilience to climate change,' he said.

Under the trading bloc which commenced transactions on 1 January this year, he said opportunities abounded to produce environment-friendly goods and services liberalization, harmonize and strengthen environmental standards, incentivize and facilitate the diffusion of green technologies as well as promote and facilitate green investment. Despite the opportunities, Mendez-Parra identified what he called 'significant roadblocks' constituting barriers to climate action such as limited understanding of climate risks, lack of supportive policies, and finance.

While it contributesthe least amount to the global greenhouse gas emissions, Africa bearsthe largest impact, a fact not lost on panelists at the session, including Fatima Denton, Director of the Institute for Natural Resources in Africa at the United Nations University (UNU-INRA). Others were Juliette Koudenoukpo, Director and Regional Representative for Africa, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Robert Hamwey, Economics Affairs Officer, UNCTAD; and Dominic McVey, an ODI Director. ATPC Coordinator David Luke moderated the event.

The webinar was part of a wider partnership between ECA and ODI to assess the trade and climate change nexus in the context of the AfCFTA. The partnership includes two dedicated research publications on 'Mapping the climate and trade nexus in a context of economic fragility' and 'African trade strategies in a climate constrained world'. This research is expected to help support advocacy efforts for mainstreaming climate change considerations within the remaining AfCFTA process, including phase II and III negotiations, national-level implementation, and inform a common African position on discussions at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The AfCFTA provides an opportunity for Africa to create the world's largest free trade area with the potential to unite more than 1.2 billion people with a gross domestic product of more than $2.5 trillion which is expected to usher in a new era of development. Trading under the pact commenced on 1 January this year after a postponement for six months as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECA, through ATPC, works with the African Union Commission (AUC) and member states of the AU to deepen Africa's trade integration and effectively implement the agreement through policy advocacy and national strategy development, with the financial support of the European Union (EU).

Issued by:

Communications Section

Economic Commission for Africa

PO Box 3001

Addis Ababa

Ethiopia

Tel: +251 11 551 5826

E-mail: eca-info@un.org

Disclaimer

UNECA - United Nations Economic Commission for Africa published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:23aDANONE  : Preliminary Notice of Meeting
PU
07:23aVOLKSWAGEN  : Performance of new Golf R sets new standards
PU
07:22aApollo names ex-SEC chief Clayton as non-executive chairman
RE
07:22aNORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for 2021 PEA
AQ
07:21aNO LONGER A LUXURY : Why Intelligent ERP Simply Can't Wait
PU
07:21aLAND SECURITIES  : Decathlon vaults into 35,000 sq ft Trinity Leeds store
PU
07:20aDollar dominates as hedge funds cut shorts on Treasury yield rise
RE
07:20aMALACCA STRAITS ACQUISITION CO LTD  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:20aCANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.  : to Be Added to S&P/TSX Composite Index
AQ
07:19aHow a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAX : ANALYSIS: Electric shock - German auto stocks get a new lease of life
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3U.S. jury tells Apple to pay $308.5 million for patent infringement
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. senators press Biden to set end date for gas-powered car s..
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Turkey shock spooks stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ