A joint meeting of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria on the return of refugees to their places of permanent residence took place today

23.12.2021 (16:40)

Speech by the Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General G.Zhidko:

Today's joint meeting of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria on the return of refugees and the restoration of the Syrian Arab Republic is of the utmost importance from the point of view of humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people in the conditions of the most difficult socio-economic situation in the country caused by the aggressive policy and unprecedented inhumanity of Western sanctions, as well as the pandemic of coronavirus infection.

In the current situation, the Syrian leadership is doing everything possible and impossible, attracting any help from foreign friends to maintain decent living conditions for citizens and implement state guarantees.

Our goal, despite all the obstacles imposed by the United States and its satellites, is to give a positive impetus to the revival of the Syrian economy both through the provision of effective humanitarian assistance and through direct interaction of relevant government agencies, organizations and businesses. Today, the platform of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters of Russia and Syria is exactly the tool that allows us to develop and increase efforts in these areas of activity.

At the same time, the restoration of the Syrian economy and infrastructure with active humanitarian assistance to the most needy population are the main tasks to be performed in order to defend the gains achieved in the joint armed struggle against terrorism.

I am sure that we will implement all our plans and on the eve of the bright holiday of the New Year 2022 I want to wish everyone a peaceful sky, good health and great success in our joint work!

Speech by the Head of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of the Russian Federation for the return of refugees to the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic - the Head of the National Centre for State Defence Control of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General M.Mizintsev:

Over the past year, thanks to the coordinated actions of Russia and Syria, it was possible to solve a whole range of tasks within the framework of the implementation of the initiative for the dignified, safe and voluntary return of Syrians to their homeland.

More foreign countries and international organizations recognize the need to restore peaceful life on Syrian soil as soon as possible, as an integral condition for stabilizing the situation in the entire Middle East and solving the problem of refugee migration to European countries. The number of participants in the process of the revival of Syria, helping with real deeds in the restoration of the country from the devastation and the return of refugees to their homes, has increased significantly in 2021.

The participation of representatives of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the Syrian Arab Red Crescent allows them to receive objective information about the measures taken to create decent conditions for the return of Syrians home.

On behalf of the interdepartmental coordination staffs of Russia and Syria, I would like to welcome the new Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Alekseevna Lvova-Belova, who is present in this Hall today and will speak on the issue of the return of children of Russian citizens who have become victims of the armed conflict in Syria.

Finding children in terrorist-infested camps and adapting to the peaceful life of war children is a really important humanitarian, social and moral problem on a global scale. To solve it, it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of the entire world community, involve international organizations and non-state structures.

Maria Alekseevna, your work is very important for the Russian Federation as a whole, which is why the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, today, December 23, signed an order awarding you the medal "For Strengthening Military Cooperation". It is a great honor for me to fulfill this historic mission and present this medal to you right now.

Maria Alekseevna, I wish you success in your difficult work in this, of course, very important area.

Dear comrades, caring for the younger generation, for our children, has always been the highest priority in our work. I assure you that efforts in this direction will only increase.

Separately, I would like to express my gratitude to the Syrian Government for their fruitful joint work, which allowed us to liberate most of the Syrian territory from terrorists and reduce the level of violence in the country by an order of magnitude.

We all see positive dynamics in the return of refugees and in the process of socio-economic recovery of the country.

As a result of the efforts undertaken by the Syrian leadership, peaceful life is being actively established in the areas liberated from terrorists. The work on the restoration of infrastructure and destroyed agriculture is gaining momentum. Projects are being implemented to revive road infrastructure and build power lines, new residential buildings, open schools and hospitals. Particular attention is paid to the modernization of water supply systems, the commissioning of pumping stations and the technical re-equipment of artesian wells to meet the needs of the population in drinking water.

All this contributes to the return of Syrian citizens from other countries and temporarily displaced persons to their homes.

Currently, many Syrians who have come to their relatives to celebrate Christmas with their family and the New Year holiday beloved by all Syrians can see with their own eyes that the restoration of the country is really in full swing, and peaceful life has ceased to be an impossible dream.

As a result, many of them decide to stay in their homeland and make a personal contribution to the revival of their country. Most Syrians feel great regret that they did not return home earlier and the main reason for this is called outright lies about the situation in Syria, which is actively spreading abroad.

The high efficiency of the measures taken by the Syrian Government is also confirmed by statistics on the number of returning citizens to their homeland.

To date, since September 2015, thanks to the effective work of the interdepartmental coordination headquarters conducted on the basis of the basic principles of the United Nations, more than two million three hundred and thirty-eight thousand Syrian citizens have returned to their homes, including over one million three hundred and seventy-four thousand internally displaced persons and more than 963 thousand from other countries.

As part of the development of interstate cooperation and the provision of comprehensive humanitarian assistance to the Syrian people in July and November 2021 The Russian Federation has organized working visits of Russian interdepartmental delegations to Syria. Representatives of 22 ministries and departments, 23 subjects and 18 organizations of the Russian Federation took part in them, which confirms the attention paid by the Russian state to the reconstruction of Syria.

This format has contributed to increasing cooperation between Russian and Syrian ministries and departments in various fields. Currently, bilateral cooperation between our countries is expanding in such areas as education and medicine, culture and infrastructure restoration, joint trade, economic, scientific and technical projects. This year alone, 10 important agreements have been concluded between the Russian and Syrian departments, designed for the long term.

Thanks to the active position of federal executive authorities, subjects and organizations of the Russian Federation, 1,775 tons of humanitarian cargo were delivered to Syria in 2021, which included electric generators, medical equipment, medicines, food, school supplies, clothing and other basic necessities. During this time, 183 humanitarian actions were carried out, which covered almost the entire territory of Syria.

Knowing how much attention the Syrian government pays to the fight against preventing the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, the Russian leadership in July of this year made and implemented a decision to supply 250 thousand doses of Russian vaccine and 1 million test systems, as well as other drugs to combat coronavirus infection, free of charge.

To activate this work, it was decided to implement a large-scale project to localize the production of Russian vaccines in Syria. As part of the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters of Russia, a corresponding working group has already been established and has begun to carry out tasks. No doubt, together with our Syrian friends, we will successfully accomplish this task.

The most important direction is the preservation of cultural heritage sites.

Taking into account the tragic events of autumn 2015, when footage of the Palmyra Triumphal Arch explosion staged by terrorists flew around the world, a large-scale project to restore the symbol of the ancient city was initiated in 2021.

The project is being implemented with the leading role of the all-Russian public Organization "Russian Geographical Society", with the participation of the Ministry of Defence of Russia and the center for rescue archaeology of the institute of the history of material culture of the Russian academy of sciences, as well as other scientific and public organizations. All work is planned to be carried out with the involvement of Syrian colleagues and the local population.

The symbolic start of the project was a concert held on December 15 with the assistance of the Russian Geographical Society and the Ministry of Defence of Russia by the world star of classical music harpist Alexander Boldachev on the ruins of the Arch in Palmyra.

Summing up a brief summary of the work done, we can say that the concerted efforts of Russian and Syrian specialists have solved a large set of tasks to return Syria to a full-fledged peaceful life.

At the same time, along with positive results, there are also problems that the Syrian government has to face on a daily basis. In these circumstances, the position chosen by the United States and its allies is puzzling, aggravating the already difficult situation of the post-war country.

The unprecedented sanctions pressure of the United States and its European allies, as well as the illegitimate presence of foreign military contingents in Syria, have a negative impact on the socio-economic and humanitarian situation in the country. And the political conditions put forward by them, allegedly necessary for the expansion of humanitarian assistance and the expansion of early recovery work, hinder the establishment of peaceful life in the republic and contradict United Nations Security Council resolution No. 2585.

A critical humanitarian situation remains in the areas controlled by Western countries. The most catastrophic situation is developing in the Rukban refugee camp. The majority of its population is poor, suffers from food shortages, is unable to educate children, as well as receive proper medical care.

Instead of fulfilling the obligations assumed to ensure the safety of United Nations representatives as part of the operation to evacuate the remaining civilians of Rukban, the American side continues to insist on the need to deliver humanitarian aid to the camp, in every possible way covering up and justifying the arbitrariness committed by illegal armed groups controlled by the United States.

Once again, we draw attention to the quite obvious fact that humanitarian supplies will not reach the civilian population of Rukban. As in previous times, the militants of Magavir Al-Saura and members of other armed groups present in the camp will simply appropriate them for themselves.

The unprecedented suffering of the inhabitants of this death camp does not concern the United States at all. The population of Rukban continues to be used exclusively as an excuse to feed the militants controlled by the Americans.

In the US-controlled territory of the Trans-Euphrates, a security crisis has developed in the El-Khol refugee camp. There is a tendency to radicalization among its inhabitants. This year alone, 84 cases of murders and 23 attempts on the lives of camp residents have been recorded.

All this testifies to Washington's actual inability to take control of the situation, to ensure order and security in the areas of the country under its control.

To date, there has been no progress in ensuring the delivery of humanitarian supplies through the contact lines to meet the needs of Syrians, including to the Idlib de-escalation zone, which contradicts UN Security Council resolution 2585. Humanitarian actions coordinated by the Syrian government under the auspices of the UN for the population of Idlib are constantly being postponed, and the cargo of the August convoy delivered by the world organization to Sarmada was still in stock as of early December. And this is against the background of the fact that over the past four months, about 3 thousand trucks have entered the de-escalation zone along the cross-border corridor. Such an obvious priority of the cross-border mechanism on the part of Western countries does not correspond to the spirit and letter of the resolution adopted by the UN Security Council.

We call on you to stop politicizing humanitarian activities in the Syrian Arab Republic and not ignore the importance of resolving social problems of the population. It is necessary to exclude the use of a cross-border mechanism for supplying militants of terrorist organizations who profit from supplies.

We are confident that only the consolidation of the efforts of the entire international community in humanitarian assistance to Syria, as well as the lifting of illegal sanctions, can give a new impetus to the process of intra-Syrian political settlement.

The final word of Colonel-General M.Mizintsev:

Dear comrades, I thank you for your joint work and express my sincere gratitude to all the participants of our meeting for their active position in the return of Syria to a full-fledged peaceful life. I wish all members of the coordination staffs of Russia and Syria success in the New Year in their professional activities, well-being and family happiness!

New Year's celebrations always awaken in our hearts the most beautiful, the most noble impulses, hopes for the fulfillment of cherished desires. Undoubtedly, Syrians, especially Syrian children, dream that the peaceful sky above their heads, obtained at such a high price, will never be defiled by the dark aspirations of terrorists. And we - adults - should never forget how important it is that the innermost childhood dreams come true.

Today, when the whole world is preparing to celebrate the New Year 2022, I sincerely wish my dear children good health, true friends, fulfillment of all cherished desires and many wonderful gifts on this bright holiday.

To make the celebration of the New Year brighter and memorable, the Russian delegation that arrived in Syria brought with them more than 200 Christmas trees with beautiful toys and more than 23 thousand New Year gifts for Syrian children, as well as warm clothes and shoes for orphanages and monasteries raising orphaned children. The participants of the trip also took with them computers, televisions, textbooks, stationery sets, furniture and many other things that are so necessary to ensure the educational process in Syrian schools. We hope that this will make the study more intense and interesting.

New Year's performances with Russian Santa Claus, as well as humanitarian actions with the distribution of New Year's gifts have already been held for the children of the fallen Syrian military. Tomorrow, for the first time since 2011, with the blessing of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia and the Patriarch of Antioch and the Whole East, a New Year's performance "Christmas Tree" for Orthodox Syrian children, and a sand fairy tale "Aladdin" will take place.

As part of the humanitarian campaign "Russian Santa Claus's New Year's Journey to Syrian Children", humanitarian actions will be held from December 24 to December 30 to transfer New Year's sets to children in the cities of Aleppo, Deir ez-Zor, Deraa, Qamishli, Latakia, Tartus, Hama and Essaouida.

Of course, we are not going to stop there and in 2022 we plan to organize various cultural and educational programs for Syrian children. Most Russian regions have already expressed their readiness to host the younger generation from all provinces of Syria and familiarize them with the diversity of our large country.

Our children should be friends and support each other, in the future this will allow us to multiply and strengthen friendly ties between the Syrian and Russian peoples. In this regard, as one of the areas of our joint work, I propose to consider the project "Children for Peace!", within the framework of which we will provide for the exchange of friendly letters between schoolchildren from the regions of Russia and Syria with the assistance of the Russian Defence Ministry.

The most colorful letters are proposed to be selected on a competitive basis in the Russian regions and sent to Syria for transmission to Syrian schoolchildren. And I ask you, dear Syrian colleagues, to hold a similar event in Syria and send letters to Russia. The Russian Defence Ministry takes over the organization of traffic between Russia and Syria. In the future, we will maintain correspondence between the children of our countries on an ongoing basis.

Dear heads and deputy heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, I ask you to support this initiative. This will serve as a good foundation for the development of Russian-Syrian cooperation and the implementation of promising joint projects.

And now I propose to go to the viewing on the territory of Syria - the festive performances of the ensemble "Yar" and the creative collective "Zabava", as well as the sand fairy tale "The Nutcracker", and in Moscow - the New Year's performance of Santa Claus.

Once again, I want to congratulate everyone on the upcoming New Year 2022. I wish health and well-being to you, your family and friends!