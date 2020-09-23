A little help from our friends: banks team up as FX trading gets tougher

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Faced with the costs of
competing in a world of electronic and algorithmic trading, many
banks are outsourcing parts of their foreign exchange
businesses, a trend that may cement big lenders' dominance of
global currency trading.
Loose, informal relationships where smaller players rely on
bigger peers for the best prices and liquidity have long existed
in the $6.6 trillion-a-day FX market. But as high-tech trading
supercharges competition for the fastest speeds and tightest
prices, more formal tie-ups are becoming common.
Given the importance of forex to corporate clients, few
banks would opt to drastically reduce FX operations, the way
they could with equities trading, for example. They are choosing
instead to pull back from areas where they cannot compete but
still want to sell to their customers.
"UK and European banks have had to focus on areas of
strength and an inevitable consequence of this is to look for
partnerships. Naturally it makes sense to sub-contract some [FX
trading]," said Simon Manwaring, who heads currency trading at
NatWest Markets.
This can involve accessing liquidity provided by multiple
other banks, or more formal agreements to rely on a specific
institution for certain currencies, or during a specific time of
the trading day.
While outsourcing constitutes a small part of NatWest's
trading volume, Manwaring said it makes sense for currencies or
time zones where the bank has little geographic presence.
The opacity of FX markets makes it impossible to measure the
scale of the practice, which is often called "white labelling"
because the end client always trades with and has exposure to
their own bank.
But what is clear is the growing concentration in trading,
with the FX market share of the five top banks rising to 41% in
the first half of 2020, versus 37% in 2016, data from Coalition
shows.
Sweden's SEB looks to other banks to supply liquidity in
emerging market currencies, certain FX option products and to
help execute computer-run algo trading, its global head of FX,
Svante Hedin, told Reuters. He added that the progression of
technology had accelerated outsourcing.
Other factors behind the shift include shrinking profit
margins and regulations like Europe's Mifid II, which require
banks and investors secure the best execution prices for
clients.
Measuring prices paid on FX deals through third-party
transaction analysis is far easier now than five years ago,
market participants note.
NEWER FIRMS ENTER
The big lenders dismiss fears that outsourcing will further
tighten their grip, noting that their dominance and
creditworthiness allow them to offer clients the best prices in
the safest way.
There are also real hurdles to clear. Industry insiders say
conversations often lead nowhere, while formal agreements
between two institutions are particularly tough as banks and
clients baulk at exclusive arrangements that restrict their
ability to trade with others.
Newer electronic market-making outfits such as Citadel
Securities and XTX Markets have also joined the fray to supply
liquidity, although their role is largely limited to spot
trading.
Kevin Kimmel, Global Head of eFX at Citadel Securities, said
market-makers had to show "exceptional execution quality" so
that banks -- who will still have the reputational risk of
offering uncompetitive prices -- felt comfortable offering those
prices to clients.
The newer entrants compete with banks on multi-dealer
trading platforms, as well as offering outsourcing tie-ups so
banks can use their liquidity.
While XTX recently launched an FX execution algorithm
marketed to investors, banks and trading platforms, Citadel
Securities has increased the number of white labelling
partnerships it has with banks this year, according to a source
familiar with the matter.
The firm's primary focus in recent years has been on algo
liquidity provision, though it has also been involved in various
other types of white labelling arrangements.
So what's next? Despite the recent growth, outsourcing in FX
remains limited. But Vincent Bonamy, head of global intermediary
services at HSBC, believes more and wider agreements are on the
cards.
"The interesting part of this is the potential expansion
into broader outsourcing among different players in the market,"
he said. "It's not only about distribution but (also) FX
settlement and execution potentially."
