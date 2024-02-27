STORY: Here's a look at the nominations for best actress

at the 96th Academy Awards

Emma Stone is nominated for her performance

in the sex-charged gothic comedy 'Poor Things'

Lily Gladstone is nominated for her performance

in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

and could make Oscars history as the

first Native American actor to win the category

Carey Mulligan plays the actor wife of conductor-composer

Leonard Bernstein in the biopic 'Maestro'

Annette Bening stars in 'NYAD', which recounts the

story of athlete Diana Nyad as she sets off

on a record-breaking swim from

Cuba to Florida at age 60

Sandra Huller plays a writer who is the main

suspect in her husband's death in 'Anatomy of a Fall'