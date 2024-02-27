at the 96th Academy Awards
Emma Stone is nominated for her performance
in the sex-charged gothic comedy 'Poor Things'
Lily Gladstone is nominated for her performance
in 'Killers of the Flower Moon'
and could make Oscars history as the
first Native American actor to win the category
Carey Mulligan plays the actor wife of conductor-composer
Leonard Bernstein in the biopic 'Maestro'
Annette Bening stars in 'NYAD', which recounts the
story of athlete Diana Nyad as she sets off
on a record-breaking swim from
Cuba to Florida at age 60
Sandra Huller plays a writer who is the main
suspect in her husband's death in 'Anatomy of a Fall'