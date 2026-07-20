Semiconductors, the stock market's new darlings, have been struggling since the start of the month. In their wake, the major indices have also begun to lose momentum. To make matters worse, tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. This morning, oil climbed back to $90 a barrel. The backdrop is reviving inflation fears just as central banks prepare to hold their final meetings before the summer break.

The semiconductor sector index, the SOX, has entered a bear market, meaning a fall of 20% from its peak, while Apple has once again become the world's largest company by market capitalisation, overtaking Nvidia; and SpaceX had wiped $1,000bn off its market value. The scene is set. Wall Street has indeed hit a rough patch since the beginning of July, dragged down by the correction in semiconductor stocks. On Friday, the Nasdaq ended the week down more than 4%. Yet this has not been a broad-based sell-off, but rather a rotation, both into other sectors and within technology itself, which explains Apple's return to favour.

Although Nvidia ultimately retained the top spot at Friday's close, by a slender $10bn margin, Apple's return to centre stage is highly symbolic of the current environment. The company is still widely perceived as lagging behind in the artificial intelligence race. In any case, it is the lowest spender among the US mega-caps. And when investors begin to question the returns on the hundreds of billions of dollars being poured into AI, Apple becomes something of a safe haven.

Investors are therefore going through a period of doubt. And there is no better way to dispel those doubts than by returning to fundamentals, namely corporate earnings. The good news is that the market has often used reporting seasons as a springboard for a rebound. The bad news is that expectations this quarter are extremely high, sometimes excessively so. Staying with semiconductors, ASML and TSMC reported excellent results last week, only to receive a distinctly lukewarm response. A week earlier, Samsung had suffered the same fate, despite net profit increasing nineteenfold.

The pace of earnings releases accelerates this week. The main focus will be Alphabet on Wednesday evening. Other headline names include Tesla, Intel and IBM, which, it is worth recalling, lost a quarter of its value following a profit warning last week. In Europe, investors are awaiting results from Novartis, Roche, Nestle, SAP, TotalEnergies and BNP Paribas.

In the Middle East, fighting between the United States and Iran continued over the weekend. For the past two weeks, every American attack has prompted an Iranian response against its Gulf neighbours, and vice versa. The memorandum of understanding signed exactly one month ago is therefore already a distant memory. This morning, oil moved above $90 a barrel. It is worth remembering that prices had fallen back towards $70 at the beginning of the month.

That is enough to put central bankers under pressure as the July meetings approach. The ECB will open proceedings on Thursday. Following a rate increase in June, no change is expected this time. However, a second rate rise in the coming months remains very much on the table. A majority of economists surveyed by Reuters expect the ECB to act in September.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: the 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rates in China; the Producer Price Index in Germany; in Canada, the monthly and yearly inflation rates along with the core yearly inflation rate. See the full calendar here.

GBP / USD : 1.347

: 1.347 Gold : 4,008.61

: 4,008.61 Crude Oil (BRENT) : 90.47

: 90.47 United States 10 years : 4.55%

: 4.55% BITCOIN: 64,040.9

In corporate news:

From Europe

Shell has begun searching for a drilling contractor for its offshore gas project in Venezuela.

Siemens is completing its Erlangen campus with the inauguration of Module 8, which brings together all of the group’s sites in Nuremberg and the surrounding area.

Deutsche Telekom will also broadcast the 2030 World Cup.

ConocoPhillips is acquiring BP’s 42% stake in oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq.

BASF is inviting banks to bid for the initial public offering of its agrochemicals division.

Siemens Healthineers is delivering a laboratory automation system for the Al Mokhtabar site in Egypt.

TIM approves the press release regarding the public tender offer and exchange offer by Poste, deeming the price fair.

Prysmian signs a 5.5 billion euro agreement with Molex to strengthen its position in data centers.

Adidas reports a sharp increase in jersey sales during the World Cup.

Ryanair anticipates a drop in summer fares after reporting lower-than-expected first-half profits.

Today’s key earnings reports: Ryanair, BELIMO

From North America

Apple is overhauling the iPad and accelerating its AI push in the Chinese market.

SpaceX is in talks with the Pentagon to provide computing power, according to the WSJ.

Facebook and Instagram (Meta) are experiencing outages reported by users.

Walmart has appointed Kyle Kinnard as chief operating officer for the United States, replacing Kieran Shanahan.

PepsiCo is maintaining its quarterly dividend at $1.48 per share, payable on September 30.

Abbott is investigating two separate cyber incidents and states that no operations have been affected.

Boeing is considering further production increases for the 737 Max.

AerCap is in talks to purchase Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to Bloomberg.

Today’s key earnings reports: Steel Dynamics.

From Asia and Beyond

TSMC anticipates strong, multi-year demand for AI chips and is ramping up its investments in Arizona. Samsung is cutting jobs in the United States and offering transfers ahead of its headquarters relocation. Samsung Electronics is set to unveil its new generation of foldable smartphones. Reliance Industries’ consolidated profit declined in the first fiscal quarter but still exceeded expectations. Today’s key earnings reports : Qatar National Bank, UltraTech Cement.



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