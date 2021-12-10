A meeting with the Prime Minister of the UAE took place in Dubai

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov met with the vice-president and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the National Pavilion of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Global Exhibition "EXPO 2020 DUBAI".

During the dialogue, the Emirati side underlined the success of Uzbekistan in implementing large-scale reforms in all areas of socio-economic development. Prime Minister of the UAE highly appreciated Uzbekistan's participation in EXPO 2020 DUBAI with the national pavilion, noting this event as an important step in strengthening the country's image in the international arena.

The significant untapped potential in the further development of relations between the two countries was emphasized. The sides expressed mutual readiness to make every effort to enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation in political, investment, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas.

An agreement was reached on accelerating the implementation of ongoing projects in such areas as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare, as well as on close cooperation to expand the joint investment portfolio.

In the agenda of bilateral cooperation, the parties highlighted the successful implementation of the program to improve public administration, executed with the support of the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs. The launch of the "Young Leaders Program" was highly appreciated as a new step in expanding partnership in this area of cooperation.

The two countries expressed their strong commitment to continue to consistently strengthen their mutually beneficial partnership and identified priorities for joint implementation.

The meeting also included an introductory tour to Uzbekistan's exposition, where the rich cultural and historical heritage of Uzbekistan was presented in a multimedia format. The country's role in the formation and development of the Great Silk Road, as well as the Islamic civilization, was explained. Investment, industrial and commercial potential as well as the development strategy of Uzbekistan for the next decade was presented.

mift.uz