A new cryptocurrency X-TOKEN to empower crypto-traders

05/29/2021 | 04:15pm EDT
Baden-Wurttemberg, Stuttgart, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 29 May 2021 - Cryptocurrency exploded in popularity over the past few months and is the hottest new trend in the investing world. It’s possible to make a lot of money investing in cryptocurrencies, but it’s also possible to lose a lot of money. If you do choose to invest in cryptocurrency, choose your investment wisely. Right now, there are more than a thousand cryptocurrencies in the market to make choice. So, how can you make a smart decision?

A new cryptocurrency, X-TOKEN operating on Binance Smart Chain is the first token that will empower crypto traders, investors, and minorities who have no access to computers. Building decentralized BI applications and donating the usage fees will help crypto maniacs and minorities alike.

X-TOKEN is a frictionless, yield-generating contract where the tokens bought will soon be able to be spent on dApps. The protocol was launched on May 6th, 2021 through a DxSale presale. The token contract employs a static reward system—10% of every transaction is split into two parts—one part is distributed to holders, while the other 5% is used to fuel the liquidity pool on the PancakeSwap decentralized exchange. The tokens are permanently locked in the LP, effectively reducing the available supply. The token was launched with the idea of creating a community token with a self-generating income mechanism for its owner.

X-TOKEN differs from the rest of the De-Fi crowd because it has a passionate team working full time to develop a fully-fledged ecosystem of applications surrounding the token. “We aim to not only have a financially appealing cryptocurrency asset for short-term traders but a suitable long-term asset for serious long-term investors active in crypto. X-TOKEN is a yield-generating contract that rewards its holders” Company stated.

Each trade has a 10% tax whereas 5% gets distributed to holders and another 5% gets locked in liquidity to create a solid price floor. Buying X-TOKEN is easy in a few steps: Download wallet, get BNB on Binance which you can swap to X-TOKENS, Swap on XSwap, which is also their first dApp, or on PancakeSwap.io.

The team behind X-TOKEN consists of 5 members who are experts in cryptocurrency from the early stages. They are primarily developers who deal with the implementation of BI applications, which will be paid in X-TOKEN. The Team is based mostly in Germany and Latvia.

For more info, or to get in contact, please visit:

Website: project-x.finance

Telegram: https://t.me/projectX_token

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/YjW2SrXDsB

Mail: info_project-x.finance@prdistribution.org

“For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/a-new-cryptocurrency-x-token-to-empower-crypto-traders.html"

Media Company: X-TOKEN
Media Name: Marc
Media Phone: +4991287361571
Media Email: info_project-x.finance@prdistribution.org
Media URL: project-x.finance
X Token

X Token

