A new generation OBD diagnostic tool launched On Kickstarter!

01/29/2022 | 11:06am EST
ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past 2021, Thinkcar Tech has achieved excellent results in the field of personal car owner diagnostic products and vehicle DIY diagnostic products, and has been recognized by users in many countries and regions around the world. In order to improve user experience and after collecting many users' feedback, a new generation of OBD products will be launched on Kickstarter.

The new generation of Full OBD diagnostic tool by THINKCAR Tech. No only full OBD2 functions, but also OTA & diagnostic reports by Bluetooth transmission. Forget about your computer, let's keep all your historical diagnostic reports in your phone. You can check your all diagnostic reports from anywhere, and share for anyone. Within the Thinkdiag+ APP community, you can share and exchange automotive diagnostics experiences and anecdotes.

This time we have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. 2.8 inch screen, bigger screen, more intuitive display. 9 Shortcut Key, reject cumbersome, faster detection of your vehicle. More shortcut keys for quick and direct use in various repair and DIY scenarios.

THINKOBD900 have upgraded stronger materials to make the product last longer and the various repair scenarios are perfectly matched. Featuring a reinforced structure for 1.2 tons of pulling force. Added circuit protection to protect your loving car safety, and the surface protects against scratches and scrapes, preserving the scanner a longer service life. Metal hooks at the bottom, perfect hanging in the garage.

Now we have five packages available at Kickstarter, let's check the following link: http://kck.st/3o9zeXY

Media Contact: Thinkcar Official, official@thinkcar.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-generation-obd-diagnostic-tool-launched-on-kickstarter-301471131.html

SOURCE THINKCAR US


© PRNewswire 2022
