A number of important agreements signed between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea

As part of the online summit held at the end of January, a number of agreements were signed between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the President of the Republic of Korea at the intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels, defining key aspects of further investment, trade and economic cooperation.

A Framework Agreement was signed between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea on the implementation of the Program of Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Economic Cooperation Development Fund (EDCF) for 2021-2023, which provides for the implementation of investment projects in the amount of $ 1 billion in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, and infrastructure development.

Also, loan agreements were signed with the Eximbank of Korea for a total of $ 164 million, which will be allocated through a concessional financing program. These resources will be used to implement projects to create a Multidisciplinary Medical Center for Adults and a Research and Design Institute - the Center for Chemical Technologies in the city of Tashkent.

The construction of the Multidisciplinary Medical Center will make it possible to establish a system of specialized medical care in the areas of cardiovascular surgery, angioneurology, minimally invasive brain and spinal cord surgery with neurooncology, gynecological oncology and reconstructive orthopedics. Also, in the structure of the Center, a block of high-tech surgery for 300 beds will be created with the possibility of carrying out on its basis at least 8.5 thousand high-tech surgical operations per year. 760 new jobs will be created.

The creation of the Center for Chemical Technologies provides for the organization of a high-tech research complex, the main task of which will be the introduction of modern technologies for the rational use of available natural resources in order to increase the country's industrial potential in the chemical industry. This project will allow for the widespread introduction of innovative methods of deep processing at the chemical industry enterprises of the country with the receipt of products with high added value, and create about 130 new jobs.

Also, within the framework of the summit, between the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on cooperation in the field of digitalization in order to promote the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which provides for the creation of smart innovative factories in Uzbekistan. , Smart farms and smart cities, implementation of digital health and human resource development.

