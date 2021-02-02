Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A number of important agreements signed between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea

02/02/2021 | 04:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the online summit held at the end of January, a number of agreements were signed between the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the President of the Republic of Korea at the intergovernmental and interdepartmental levels, defining key aspects of further investment, trade and economic cooperation.

A Framework Agreement was signed between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Korea on the implementation of the Program of Cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Economic Cooperation Development Fund (EDCF) for 2021-2023, which provides for the implementation of investment projects in the amount of $ 1 billion in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, education, and infrastructure development.

Also, loan agreements were signed with the Eximbank of Korea for a total of $ 164 million, which will be allocated through a concessional financing program. These resources will be used to implement projects to create a Multidisciplinary Medical Center for Adults and a Research and Design Institute - the Center for Chemical Technologies in the city of Tashkent.

The construction of the Multidisciplinary Medical Center will make it possible to establish a system of specialized medical care in the areas of cardiovascular surgery, angioneurology, minimally invasive brain and spinal cord surgery with neurooncology, gynecological oncology and reconstructive orthopedics. Also, in the structure of the Center, a block of high-tech surgery for 300 beds will be created with the possibility of carrying out on its basis at least 8.5 thousand high-tech surgical operations per year. 760 new jobs will be created.

The creation of the Center for Chemical Technologies provides for the organization of a high-tech research complex, the main task of which will be the introduction of modern technologies for the rational use of available natural resources in order to increase the country's industrial potential in the chemical industry. This project will allow for the widespread introduction of innovative methods of deep processing at the chemical industry enterprises of the country with the receipt of products with high added value, and create about 130 new jobs.

Also, within the framework of the summit, between the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of the Republic of Korea, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on cooperation in the field of digitalization in order to promote the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which provides for the creation of smart innovative factories in Uzbekistan. , Smart farms and smart cities, implementation of digital health and human resource development.

https://mift.uz/

Disclaimer

UzAFI – State Investment Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:19:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pVIAVI SOLUTIONS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:24pEveri Announces Successful Completion of Term Loan Repricing
GL
04:23pUber, UPS rise; Vertex Pharmaceuticals, BP fall
AQ
04:23pSKYLINE CHAMPION : MANAGEMENT' S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:23pMoleculin Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering
PR
04:22pALPHABET : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pCHIPOTLE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pMERCURY SYSTEMS : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pNORTHRIM BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pAlphabet shares jump as Google sales top estimates; Cloud loss $5.6 billion
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BP PLC : Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
2SILVER : Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Announces December Quarter 2020 Results
4Selling overwhelms GameStop and other Reddit-favored stocks
5FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS : Meets 2020 Guidance; Expects 2021 Earnings Hit From Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ