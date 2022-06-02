A pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in the Philippines

(Repeating without changes for wider distribution)
June 2, MANILA (Reuters) - The same day Aurora Blas found
her husband’s body in a Manila funeral home in 2016 with a
bullet hole in his head, she signed a document provided by the
mortician saying pneumonia had killed him. That decision has
haunted her.
She couldn’t afford an autopsy, so she agreed to the lie in
order to bury her husband. Like others who lost loved ones in
the surge of vigilante-style killings in the Philippines under
President Rodrigo Duterte, Aurora said she was compelled to
accept a death certificate that failed to acknowledge what
everyone knew: Her husband was shot dead by unknown assailants,
another casualty in the nation’s drug war.
Nearly six years later, Aurora’s desire to set the record
straight has brought her to Raquel Fortun, a forensic
pathologist at the University of the Philippines Manila. With
the consent of the families and the help of a Catholic priest,
Fortun is examining the exhumed remains of some of the poorest
drug war victims to document how they died.
“It’s definitely not pneumonia,” said Fortun, as she
identified a gunshot hole in the exhumed skull of Aurora’s
husband.
Human rights groups claim that Philippine police and
vigilantes under their direction murdered unarmed drug suspects
on a massive scale on Duterte’s watch, allegations that
authorities have denied. The International Criminal Court(ICC)
last year announced it would pursue an investigation of
suspected crimes against humanity; it estimates that somewhere
between 12,000 and 30,000 people were killed between July 2016
and March 2019. Duterte’s spokesperson has said his government
“will not cooperate” with the ICC investigation, claiming it was
“legally erroneous and politically motivated.”
The Philippine government, whose drug war death tally runs
through April 2022, officially acknowledges 6,248 deaths.
Duterte, who has steadfastly defended his drug war and denied
any wrongdoing, is due to leave office June 30 when his six-year
term expires. In a statement to Reuters, his office said the
administration’s “relentless” fight against illegal drugs had
produced significant accomplishments and it was confident the
country’s justice system is working.
Now, in an improbable turn of events, the poverty of
families upended by the killings has led to new evidence of
potential misconduct. In the Philippines, grave spaces are
typically rented for five years. If a family can’t afford to
extend the lease, the remains are exhumed and transferred to a
mass grave or cremated. Leases are starting to come due for drug
war victims and some families have agreed to Fortun’s offer to
examine the remains.
Fortun – known to most people as “Doc” – does most of her
examinations in a cramped campus stockroom on tables she sourced
from a junkyard. When the stockroom fills up, she uses the
morgue at the university's medical school. She does not
advertise her services and no one funds her work.
For 11 months, Reuters shadowed Fortun, the priest and
families in their hunt for justice. The news agency also
photographed remains of some of the deceased and reviewed
official documents including death certificates and police
reports.
Reuters found that the official death certificates of at
least 15 drug war victims did not reflect the violent manner in
which police and family members said they died. Those death
certificates said the deceased had succumbed to natural causes
such as pneumonia or hypertension instead of saying they were
shot.
The news agency also examined the unpublished findings of
the Medical Action Group (MAG), a Manila-based group of medical
professionals focused on suspected human rights abuses.
MAG’s analysis looked at death certificates issued during
the drug war between July 2016 and June 2019. It focused on 107
cases where families told the group their relatives died of
injuries - mostly gunshots - sustained in encounters with law
enforcement. The majority of those death certificates cited
natural causes, used “vague terminology” for the cause of death
or left it blank, according to MAG’s audit.
Accurate death certificates are essential to a family’s
ability to take legal action against alleged perpetrators, legal
experts said. Erroneous death records also obscure the true toll
of the war on drugs.
Reuters obtained copies of all documents cited in this
story. The news agency was not able to establish whether
discrepancies in the death certificates it reviewed were
intentional, the result of mistakes by the health officials who
completed them, or the byproduct of shortcomings in the nation’s
death reporting system. Reuters’ reporting found widespread
problems with the country’s death investigations and record
keeping that predate Duterte’s administration.
Sophia San Luis, a local attorney who has studied the
Philippines’ process of investigating and registering deaths,
said the system has long-standing vulnerabilities and poor
standards. She said there is no mandatory training for health
officials tasked with certifying deaths. Doctors who sign death
certificates aren’t required to examine the bodies, even for
patients they don’t know and have never treated. Instead,
physicians can turn to relatives of the deceased to provide a
cause of death, a practice known as “verbal autopsy,” according
to guidelines by the country's Department of Health.
In addition, Reuters found that some funeral homes have
grieving relatives sign in-house waivers attesting that their
loved ones died of natural causes. Three people familiar with
the system described it variously as a way to save poor families
the extra expenses associated with an autopsy, and a way for
funeral homes to shield themselves from potential complaints or
legal troubles in the event relatives later end up challenging
the cause of death listed on the official death certificate.
“The system is just so weak,” said San Luis, executive
director of ImagineLaw, a public interest law practice.
ImagineLaw documented deficiencies in how unnatural deaths are
handled in the Philippines in a 2020 report commissioned by the
Department of Health. Separately, the law firm in a 2017 report
found problems with how the country collects and records vital
records such as death certificates.
The Department of Health, which oversees some of the doctors
responsible for certifying causes of death, did not respond to
requests for comment about those reports. In 2020, the agency
issued an administrative order recommending training on death
certification for health care workers; it listed the types of
deaths that should be referred to authorities for investigation,
including those from gunshot wounds. It also stressed that
verbal autopsies should follow a structured set of questions
supplied by the Department of Health.
The Philippine Statistics Authority, which is responsible
for maintaining death records, said it preserves copies of death
certificates registered by local authorities across the country
but does not create them.
Fortun has publicly lambasted the country’s procedures for
investigating deaths. The forensic pathologist said she has
found gunshot wounds, fractures - even bullets - in the nearly
four dozen sets of remains she has examined so far, trauma that
often isn’t reflected in the death certificates. At a press
conference in April to discuss her findings, she criticized
physicians who sign off on natural causes when registering
deaths in such cases.
“You have doctors staking their reputations, names,
licenses, falsifying death certificates,” Fortun said at the
April 12 event without naming any physicians. She told reporters
she was reserving judgment on whether there was an attempt by
authorities to cover up drug war deaths with false death
certificates. She said she suspected that incompetence by police
and doctors was a factor and also blamed the Philippines’
inadequate death investigation system.
Whatever the reasons, inaccuracies in official death records
are a problem for Filipinos seeking a reckoning for perpetrators
of alleged drug war atrocities. Previous reporting by Reuters
has revealed efforts by police to hide killings and destroy
evidence at crime scenes.
Department of Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told
Reuters his office would “investigate and prosecute those who
were responsible for the falsification of death certificates,” a
crime punishable by fines and jail time of up to 12 years in the
Philippines.
Duterte’s office referred questions about purported
irregularities in some death certificates to the Philippine
National Police.
The law enforcement agency did not respond to questions from
Reuters. In a separate statement on Fortun’s findings, it said
it would “probe and look into this matter.”
Aurora and the other families who have turned to Fortun say
they are done living in fear and want to prove that what they’re
saying about how their loved ones died is true. The first batch
of their relatives’ remains arrived in Fortun’s stockroom in
early 2021. They have kept coming ever since.
EXHUMED AND EXAMINED
Father Flavie Villanueva runs a support group for drug war
families in Manila and has been anticipating the grave lease
expirations. He has compiled a list of death dates and called
cemeteries. For the families who agree, Villanueva oversees the
exhumations and sends the remains to Fortun to examine.
He told Reuters this work is crucial to prepare for the day
when a thorough investigation of Duterte’s crackdown determines
“how these people were killed, and how even this war on drugs
simply was an act of terror for those living in the margins.”
Villanueva met Fortun at forums on extrajudicial killings
and events for drug war families. Fortun chairs the pathology
department at the College of Medicine at the University of the
Philippines Manila and has spent decades consulting on some of
the Philippines’ biggest criminal cases.
She sometimes worries her work could get her killed. “Yes
I’m scared of ending up the same way my cases did,” she tweeted
in December 2020 on her @Doc4Dead Twitter account.
A VOTE FOR 'THE PUNISHER'
Aurora told Reuters she was overseas, working temporarily as
a maid in Hong Kong, when her husband Thelmo started using shabu
– the local name for methamphetamine. It was the late 1990s and
they had just bought a house in Caloocan City in northern
Manila, she said. They needed the money from him working longer
shifts and the shabu kept him awake.
Thelmo would rise at 4:30 each morning to drive a jeepney,
the shiny, elongated public buses that crisscross the
Philippines. Even with the four kids they would eventually have,
they never went hungry, Aurora said. The entire neighborhood
called Thelmo “tatay,” the Filipino word for “father.”
When Duterte began campaigning, vowing to come down hard on
drug users like Thelmo if elected president, Aurora feared for
her husband’s safety. She joined a church group and prayed for
Duterte not to win.
Thelmo told her not to worry. He said he had a proven system
for passing the drug test needed to renew his driver’s license:
He’d stop using two weeks before and drink plenty of water. He
wore a bracelet with Duterte’s name on it and voted for the man
nicknamed “The Punisher.”
Duterte was sworn in on June 30, 2016. On July 31, Thelmo
went missing. Aurora searched three police stations without
finding him. Eventually she began checking funeral parlors. She
found him at the fourth one.
In the Philippines, people believed to have died of
suspicious or unnatural causes are not automatically sent for an
autopsy. It’s often up to relatives to request this from
authorities, according to the 2020 report on the country’s
system of death investigations commissioned by the Department of
Health.
The staff at Jade Funeral Homes told Aurora that if she
opted for an autopsy, she would have to pay an additional $286
to the funeral home for the extra work that would be required
afterwards to restore the body for burial. It was money she
didn’t have. The funeral home offered an alternative, Aurora
told Reuters: She could sign a waiver saying Thelmo had died of
pneumonia and that she didn’t want an autopsy.
Aurora agonized and then she signed. After nearly three
decades of marriage, Aurora buried Thelmo. He was 47.
The police report said Caloocan City officers responding to
reports of gunfire around 3 a.m. on Aug. 1, 2016, found Thelmo’s
body dumped by the side of the road, his face wrapped in masking
tape. He was found with three sachets of suspected shabu and a
placard in Filipino that read: “I am a pusher, do not copy me.”
Police claimed in their report that Aurora told them on Aug. 2
that Thelmo was “involved in illegal drug activities,” and that
she had refused both an autopsy and an investigation into his
death.
Aurora told Reuters she didn’t speak with police after
Thelmo died, and that she wasn’t aware of the contents of the
police report. She said she wasn’t provided a copy of the waiver
she signed at the funeral home either.
The Philippine National Police didn’t respond to a request
for comment on the status of the investigation or Aurora’s
allegations that their statements about her in the police report
were false.
As in other countries, funeral homes in the Philippines
collect some of the information that ends up on death
certificates. While a medical professional is responsible for
certifying how a person died, Jade Funeral Homes manager Amalyn
Yu told Reuters it asks families to sign waivers to prevent them
from returning later to complain about their relatives’ cause of
death, and to protect itself against potential legal liability.
Yu said the funeral home fully explains this to the families.
“They agree to the waiver on their own volition. We do not force
them,” she said. Yu said she could not provide copies of the
waivers, which she said were destroyed in a fire in late 2016.
Two other families who spoke to Reuters said they, too, were
asked by funeral homes to sign waivers agreeing to a natural
cause of death for their relatives in order to gain custody of
the bodies.
The practice is common in the industry and predates the
Duterte administration, according to Geraldine Putillas, who
works on behalf of funeral homes to register death certificates
with the government. She said a natural causes determination is
a “way of helping” poor families avoid the expenses related to
an autopsy. Putillas said these waivers are in-house documents,
not official government records. Putillas did not file paperwork
for any of the cases that Reuters examined.
The Department of Justice did not respond to a request for
comment about funeral home waivers.
Aurora said she regrets signing Thelmo’s waiver. Her family
is uneasy about her re-examining the circumstances of his death,
but she feels Fortun’s analysis offers a chance at justice.
“I will go ahead and fight,” she said.
A VIOLENT FRONT LINE
One of the front lines of the drug war was Caloocan City.
Like Aurora, other residents there told Reuters their loved
ones’ death certificates didn’t match their violent ends.
On Sept. 14, 2016, unidentified men knocked on Erwin
Garzon’s door and shot him in the head, according to the police
report. The document said police were checking to see if Garzon
was on a watch list for people they suspected of illegal drug
use. Garzon’s death certificate says pneumonia killed him.
Garzon’s family was too grief-stricken to argue about the
pneumonia determination, said his mother, who asked not to be
named. “Besides, we thought we knew what really happened
anyway,” she said.
Records of Roger Nicart’s death show a virtually identical
pattern. According to the police report, he was killed inside
his home, which a community leader had described as a “drug
den,” on Oct. 1, 2016, by masked intruders who shot him several
times. “His brains splattered on our curtains,” Nicart’s Aunt
Rebecca told Reuters. His death certificate said he died of
pneumonia.
Police didn’t respond to requests for comment on the status
of those investigations. Amadea S. Cruz, the medical officer who
certified the death certificates of Garzon, Nicart and Thelmo
Blas, is deceased. The Caloocan City Health Department, where
she had worked, did not respond to a request for comment.
In nearby Quezon City, Reuters found the family of a man who
had been issued two conflicting death certificates.
Police said they shot Constantino de Juan in self-defense on
Dec. 6, 2016, in an undercover drug operation involving 35
officers. He was pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital in
Quezon City, according to the police report.
De Juan’s first death certificate, dated Dec. 6, 2016, said
he died of three gunshot wounds. It was certified by Divina
Castañeda, a physician at the hospital. Castañeda could not be
located for comment.
The second death certificate, dated nine days later, said de
Juan died of acute myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, and
hypertension. That death certificate came from the Philippine
Statistics Authority (PSA) and was certified by a different
physician, Kathleen Timogan. Timogan did not respond to a
request for comment.
Death certificates are filed with local civil registrars,
then collected by the PSA. The agency did not respond to
requests for comment about de Juan’s case, but said there are
various reasons a person might be issued more than one death
certificate, including if a relative tried to correct errors in
the original document.
De Juan’s wife Lourdes said she only learned about the
second death certificate recently, when her husband’s grave
lease expired. The cemetery required a PSA-issued death
certificate to process his exhumation.
Lourdes’ daughter, who was 12 years old then, witnessed her
father’s killing. The child watched as the police made him lay
face down, shot him three times, then planted a white
crystalline substance, money and a gun on his body. Reuters
spoke to the girl, who confirmed the details, but is not naming
her at her mother’s request because she is still a minor.
Police “said my husband fought back,” Lourdes said. “There’s
no truth to that.” She asked Fortun to look at his remains.
When Fortun examined de Juan in March, she found a bullet in
his left arm, and fractures in his skull and ribs. “Not
natural,” Fortun told Reuters.
The Philippine National Police did not respond to a request
for comment.
"ALLEGED' SHOOTING'
Rodrigo Baylon is perhaps the most vocal of the relatives
challenging the official death records of their loved ones. He
has taken the fight to correct the death certificate of his
9-year-old son Lenin to the Philippine courts.
The fourth grader was killed by stray bullets on Dec. 2,
2016, in Caloocan City in a shooting that also killed two women,
the police report said. The document said three unknown
assailants fled the scene, and that police found shabu on one of
the dead women. Lenin’s death certificate says he died of
bronchopneumonia that took a month to kill him.
The Philippine National Police did not respond to a request
for comment on the status of the investigation.
Zenaida Calupa, the doctor who certified Lenin’s death
certificate, denied wrongdoing. She said she didn’t recall
Lenin’s case but said physicians who sign death certificates
often don’t examine the bodies, depending instead on relatives
to provide a cause of death, which is lawful in the Philippines.
“We rely on the declaration of the family,” Calupa said.
Baylon said in sworn testimony to a Caloocan City trial
court on Jan. 6, 2020, that the family agreed to sign a waiver
saying the boy had died of illness because police told him the
true cause of death could be determined later and the funeral
home told him it would be easier to claim his son’s body.
“I wanted to bring home the body of my child,” Baylon said
in his testimony. “I never thought of what would be its
implications.”
Reuters saw Baylon’s copy of the waiver provided by Three
Lights Funeral Homes. It said the family had “no complaint” and
“nobody is to blame” for Lenin’s death.
The Philippine National Police did not respond to a request
for comment on whether they told Baylon his son’s true cause of
death could be determined later.
Reuters could not reach Three Lights Funeral Homes for
comment. A music store now occupies the storefront where it once
operated.
On Aug. 3, 2020, Judge Rosalia Hipolito-Bunagan denied
Baylon’s petition “for utter lack of merit.” Among her
objections: The medical certificate signed by the hospital
doctor who had treated Lenin referred to an “alleged” shooting.
Her decision is currently on appeal. Baylon’s lawyers said
in their initial 2019 petition that if Lenin’s death certificate
is left uncorrected, it “will foreclose the right of petitioner
to seek justice.”
Caloocan City Assistant Prosecutor Michelle Guiyab declined
to comment on Baylon’s petition because it is still pending. She
told Reuters the government is willing to correct mistakes on
death certificates, but said such documents contain “a
presumption of truth.”
THE HUNT FOR JUSTICE
For years, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has
received complaints and testimonies from individuals and groups
calling for Duterte’s indictment for thousands of drug war
killings. Last September, ICC judges authorized an
investigation.
That probe is now on hold as the court considers a deferral
request from the Philippines, which asserts the country can
adequately investigate itself. An ICC spokesperson declined to
comment on when a decision would be made.
Fortun, the forensic pathologist, and priest Villanueva have
talked about trying to preserve some sets of remains for foreign
forensics teams to examine. But space at the university is
tight. For now, after Fortun finishes her examinations, the
remains are cremated and returned to the families.
Three families of drug war dead told Reuters that police
last year visited their homes, asking if they planned to press
unspecified “charges.” They said they wouldn’t. The families
believe it was an attempt at intimidation, but also a sign that
authorities may be concerned about the ICC’s scrutiny.
The police did not respond to a request for comment.
Aurora’s husband Thelmo was exhumed in August. When Fortun
emptied his remains onto a table, the bracelet with Duterte’s
name on it fell out. Thelmo had been scared when the killings
started, Aurora said, but he never took the bracelet off, and
she had buried him with it. It was one of the only things still
identifiable.
By October, Thelmo had been cremated. Villanueva asked seven
families to gather in a church to receive the ashes of their
loved ones. Aurora went alone.
At the end of the prayers, Fortun found Aurora clutching
Thelmo’s urn. They talked about Aurora’s gratitude towards
Villanueva. They compared notes on the bullet hole in Thelmo’s
skull and discussed documentation Aurora could use to pursue
justice.
Then Fortun said she had something to say: “Don’t lose
hope.”
($1 = 52.4950 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Eloisa Lopez and Karen Lema in Manila, and Clare
Baldwin in Hong Kong; editing by Marla Dickerson and Kevin
Krolicki)