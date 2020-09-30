A plan by a world leader that could destroy Earth must be stopped in ‘Volcanic Winter'

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Mark Rutherford’s new thriller “Volcanic Winter” (published by Archway Publishing), America’s power-hungry president thinks he can stop global warming through military action, but his second in command will fight to stop him as this plan could destroy Earth.

The vice president, Robert Jenkins, struggling for relevance with voters to be re-elected, takes charge of a plan to defeat climate change. Volcanic winter appears to be the answer to climate change and he becomes its champion. Then he discovers volcanic winter is the equivalent to international genocide. Meanwhile, Angus Probin, the president of the USA, detests the vice president and wants to get rid of him, but Jenkins won’t go. Probin sees volcanic winter as a way to solve the problem of climate change and give him the opportunity to discredit Jenkins and force his resignation. Locked in a struggle against one another, the two must resolve it or humanity will be doomed.

“This story could happen,” Rutherford warns. “It just requires leaders who have scarce interest in science, truth and lawful governance, and who are sufficiently desperate to hold power.”

“Volcanic Winter” is available for purchase online at: https://www.amazon.com/Volcanic-Winter-Mark-Rutherford/dp/1480892394.

“Volcanic Winter”

By Mark Rutherford

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 286 pages | ISBN 9781480892392

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 286 pages | ISBN 9781480892385

E-Book | 286 pages | ISBN 9781480892378

Mark Rutherford is an Australian who has lived extensively in the USA. He has traveled the world, including thousands of sea miles in large and small vessels, much with his wife Heather Rutherford. After leaving the Royal Australian Navy, he became a business specialist in energy efficiency and has seen countless opportunities to curb greenhouse gases lost to inaction and ideological divide.

