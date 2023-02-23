Advanced search
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says

02/23/2023 | 05:37am EST
People shop for last minute-purchases before Christmas on Oxford Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - The proportion of British businesses expecting to raise prices in March fell marginally, adding to signs that price pressures may have peaked, a survey published on Thursday showed.

The Office for National Statistics said 25% of trading businesses expected to increase the prices of goods or services they sell over the next month.

In January, the ONS said that proportion stood at 26%.

British consumer price inflation slowed to 10.1% in January, cooling from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

Nearly half of firms in accommodation and food services intended to hike prices - the highest proportion of all sectors.

Of all the firms surveyed over the last two weeks, 35% cited energy costs as the main reason for increasing prices.

There was also a big increase in overall retail footfall in the week to the end of Feb. 19 to 108% of the level of the previous week, coinciding with school holidays, and 123% of its average level in the same week in 2022.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
