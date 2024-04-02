Stock market news

Thyssenkrupp steel board to meet next week as major overhaul takes shape, sources say RE
THYSSENKRUPP STEEL EUROPE SUPERVISORY BOARD TO DISCUSS PLANS FOR… RE
Fed's Mester eyes rate cuts this year, but wants more data before acting RE
PC, console growth to lag pre-pandemic levels as gamers clock in fewer hours, report says RE
CAC40: down sharply despite a historic morning CF
Europe down after Easter holiday weekend AN
Finnish school kept children safe in classrooms after shooting RE
Duke Energy Florida files for base rate hike in push for clean energy RE
GENERAL MOTORS CO - INCREASED RETAIL SALES BY 6% YEAR-OVER-YEAR… RE
Mib closes down, down luxury and banks AN
GM's first-quarter US auto sales slip 1.5% RE
Nigeria's oil marketers load products from Dangote refinery RE
Maryse Conde, Caribbean chronicler of colonialism, dies at 90 RE
Corn down as Midwest outlook seen boosting spring planting RE
Russian missile attack in Ukraine's Dnipro injures 13, governor says RE
The Fed and investors agree on the timing of rate cuts

Wall Street opened in the red this morning, weighed down by health insurers. Investors are also reassessing their scenarios for rate cuts this year after Jerome Powell’s speech, and await more economic data and comments from Fed officials.

ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Estee Lauder, Humana, Eli Lilly, National Grid, Brown-Forman...

April 02, 2024 at 05:44 am EDT
GE completes three-way split, breaking off from its storied past

April 02, 2024 at 06:32 am EDT
Momentum Picks Q2 2024: 5 stocks for spring

April 02, 2024 at 08:46 am EDT
HELLOFRESH : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan

April 02, 2024 at 03:31 am EDT

Copper climbs on China demand, raw material supply concerns

April 01, 2024 at 09:50 pm EDT
Copper climbs on China demand, raw material supply concerns

Trump-and-dump: Speculators bet on Truth Social 'meme' stock

April 02, 2024 at 06:00 am EDT
Tesla's first-quarter deliveries miss expectations

April 02, 2024 at 09:06 am EDT
DELIVERY HERO : Buy rating from JP Morgan

April 02, 2024 at 02:43 am EDT

US factory orders increase solidly in February

April 02, 2024 at 10:37 am EDT
