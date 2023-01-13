Advanced search
Romain Fournier

Chief Editor
Having worked in the British, French and Swiss financial press, Romain is able to report on local and international issues, as comfortable in French as in the language of Shakespeare, Romain Fournier leads the editorial team at Marketscreener. Fine connoisseur of the English-speaking markets, Romain delivers an editorial every day on US and UK markets.

A recession in the UK now looks avoidable

01/13/2023 | 04:32am EST
US inflation figures yesterday showed that inflation is decelerating according to expectations, which lifted the FTSE 100 by 0.9%. Materials and consumer cyclical stocks performed well, boosted by China reopening its border.

The blue-chip index opened 0.5% higher this morning, tracking upbeat Asia trading on hopes that the Fed will soon about to ease its monetary policy.

A surprise growth in the domestic economy in November also boosted UK equities. This was partly due to higher spending in pubs and bars during the World Cup, as well as strong sales of the FIFA video game. If consumers keep spending, the country could narrowly avoid a recession. Economists also believe that the EU and US could skip negative growth altogether. 

The Office for National Statistics said GDP inched up 0.1% between October and November 2022. The Reuters consensus was calling for a 0.2% contraction. Output in consumer-facing services progressed by 0.4% last month.

 

© MarketScreener.com 2023