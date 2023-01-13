A recession in the UK now looks avoidable

The blue-chip index opened 0.5% higher this morning, tracking upbeat Asia trading on hopes that the Fed will soon about to ease its monetary policy.

A surprise growth in the domestic economy in November also boosted UK equities. This was partly due to higher spending in pubs and bars during the World Cup, as well as strong sales of the FIFA video game. If consumers keep spending, the country could narrowly avoid a recession. Economists also believe that the EU and US could skip negative growth altogether.

The Office for National Statistics said GDP inched up 0.1% between October and November 2022. The Reuters consensus was calling for a 0.2% contraction. Output in consumer-facing services progressed by 0.4% last month.

