A review of economic analyses on the potential impact of Brexit

Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.

The results of these studies provide additional quantitative and qualitative foundations for some widely shared conclusions on the consequences of Brexit. The cost of Brexit in terms of gross domestic product loss is estimated to be significantly greater for the United Kingdom than for the euro area and the EU as a whole. This result is consistent across models, methodologies and scenarios and applies to both the trade and migration channels. Nevertheless, the results differ across individual Member States. Ireland would be particularly affected because of its close ties with the UK economy. Given the estimated costs of withdrawal, the closer the final relationship is to the United Kingdom's EU membership, the lower the macroeconomic costs of Brexit will be. The barriers to trade and investment between the EU and the United Kingdom that are expected to arise after Brexit will increase the costs of bilateral trade, as well as damaging inter-European production value chains and the allocation of capital across Member States.

The different pieces of analysis employ a wide range of methods to (i) investigate the impact of Brexit on the economy and trade, (ii) assess possible scenarios for the bilateral relationship between the EU and the United Kingdom after Brexit and (iii) investigate the role of the main macroeconomic channels of transmission of the Brexit shock: trade (including the role of European value chains), migration and foreign direct investment. Other transmission channels such as financial linkages or uncertainty, and the financial stability implications of Brexit were not covered in the studies reviewed here.

This paper summarises the economic analyses of the potential impact of Brexit on the United Kingdom, European Union (EU) and euro area performed by members of and contributors to the Brexit Task Force, a group reporting to the International Relations Committee of the European System of Central Banks. The studies were carried out between 2017 and the initial months of 2019 and have been independently published by the authors. The aim of this Occasional Paper is to present the studies in an organic manner, highlighting common features and results.

Non-technical summary

On 29 March 2017 the Government of the United Kingdom notified the European Council of its intention to withdraw from the European Union (EU) following the result of the referendum held in June 2016. Negotiations between the United Kingdom and the EU started in June 2017. In November 2018 the parties reached agreement on two texts: a Withdrawal Agreement governing the terms of United Kingdom's exit from the EU and a Political Declaration on the framework for the future relationship. However, the UK Parliament failed to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement before the initial deadline for withdrawal, specified by the EU Treaties as being two years after the withdrawal notification (on 29 March 2019). The deadline for the United Kingdom's exit from the EU was subsequently postponed three times to avoid a no-deal Brexit, and both the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration had to be renegotiated in October 2019. Brexit finally took place on 31 January 2020, and negotiations on the future relationship started shortly after, given that the transition period is due to end by 31 December 2020. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains over the final outcome of this process.

This Occasional Paper summarises the contributions to the analysis of the economic consequences of Brexit made by a group of economists from different central banks of the European System of Central Banks (ESCB) under the umbrella of the Brexit Task Force, a group reporting to the International Relations Committee of the ESCB. The studies presented in this Occasional Paper were conducted between 2017 and the initial months of 2019 and are listed in the first part of the References section. Hence, these results do not constitute the ECB's own assessment of the potential economic impact of Brexit.

The papers employ a wide range of methods to investigate the economic and trade impact of Brexit. These methods include a literature review, the estimation of gravity equations, simulations with open-economy macroeconomic models, (New Keynesian) dynamic stochastic general equilibrium models and computed general equilibrium models. Statistical analysis is also used, along with an interdisciplinary approach combining economic, institutional and legal tools.

Different scenarios for the bilateral relationship between the EU and the United Kingdom after Brexit are investigated, taking as their baseline the situation pre-Brexit. Overall, two main types of stylised scenario are considered. The first is a final relationship characterised by the application of World Trade Organisation (WTO) most-favoured-nation (MFN) terms of trade (the relationship that would ensue from a no-deal Brexit after the transition period). The second is the establishment of a free trade agreement (FTA) of some kind between the EU and the United Kingdom. It is worth noting that the assessments refer mainly to the medium and long-term impact of Brexit and do not investigate the possible short term disruptions of a no-deal exit (a "cliff-edge" or a "hard" Brexit).

Three main channels of transmission of the Brexit shock are considered: trade in goods and services (including the interlinkages between countries through production