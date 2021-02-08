Log in
A rough road ahead for Latam and Caribbean economies -IMF

02/08/2021 | 08:45am EST
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Latin American and Caribbean economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels of output until 2023 and GDP per capita will catch up only in 2025, later than other parts of the world, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.

Among contributing factors, the Fund listed a failure to contain new COVID-19 infections, the imposition of new cvoronavirus lockdowns and changes in people’s behaviour.

"The pandemic’s resurgence towards the end of the year threatens to thwart an uneven recovery and add to the steep social and human costs," the IMF's economists said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2021
