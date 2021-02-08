A rough road ahead for Latam and Caribbean economies -IMF

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Latin American and Caribbean
economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels of
output until 2023 and GDP per capita will catch up only in 2025,
later than other parts of the world, the International Monetary
Fund (IMF) said on Monday.
Among contributing factors, the Fund listed a failure to
contain new COVID-19 infections, the imposition of new
cvoronavirus lockdowns and changes in people’s behaviour.
"The pandemic’s resurgence towards the end of the year
threatens to thwart an uneven recovery and add to the steep
social and human costs," the IMF's economists said in a blog
post.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos
Editing by David Goodman
)