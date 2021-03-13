Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

A sauna in a museum? Only inside Tokyo's teamLab

03/13/2021 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A sauna in an art museum.

That's just one of the features in the latest immersive experience thought up by Japan's popular 'TeamLab' collective.

The Tokyo-based digital art group -- made up of engineers, artists, and architects -- transformed an empty lot in the city's glitzy Roppongi district over the last year.

They erected a massive tent housing the sauna rooms and three immersive art installations.

including a wall of flower petals that burst into a thousand fragments.

Hundreds of butterflies darted around a screen of tiny water particles.

And a huge ball that turns from red to purple levitating in the air

Takashi Kudo is the TeamLab Communication Director

"Nobody goes to an art museum in this fashion because art is art and sauna is a sauna. But what we wanted to try is to combine and try to (offer a) very different experience and a very different experience of this art. That is a unique point."

TeamLab wants to create an experience that speaks to all of the visitors' senses.

The installations impact touch, sound, and even smells with roasted green tea and white birch being added to the saunas.


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:25pLIGHTING UP RURAL COMMUNITIES IN BANGLADESH : The Second Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Development Project
PU
12:00pA sauna in a museum? Only inside Tokyo's teamLab
RE
11:24aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT  : Parliament declares the European Union an ‘‘LGBTIQ Freedom Zone''
PU
10:45aIEG : Bonaccini, gnassi, ferro and cagnoni for the opening of ´sigep exp the digital experience´ internationality and business for dessert & coffee foodservice
PU
10:17aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY  : Executive Director and US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm meet to discuss cooperation on energy and climate goals
PU
09:58aBitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
RE
09:55aDutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours
RE
09:19aDutch coronavirus cases rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours
RE
09:19aCoronavirus cases in the netherlands rise by more than 6,000 in 24 hours, highest since mid-january -data
RE
09:05aU.S. airport passengers hit highest level since March 2020
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits $60,000 in record high
2DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recoveri..
3SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. government to respond to SolarWinds hackers in weeks - senior officia..
5Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ