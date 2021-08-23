A-shares rebound as China reports no new local COVID-19 cases

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Monday, bouncing
back from a sharp drop last week, as authorities reported no new
local COVID-19 cases for the first time since July and as
regulators moved to further open the country's financial
markets.
** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was
1.4% higher at 4,835.88 points after falling more than 3.5% last
week.
** The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5% to
3,477.13 points.
** China on Monday reported no new local COVID-19 cases for
the first time since July, offering more signs that the current
outbreak, which began late last month, may taper off soon.
** The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Friday it would
launch MSCI China A-share futures in October, potentially
removing a major market accessibility issue.
** "We view this as a strong testament of the Chinese
authorities' commitment to further liberalise the onshore
capital markets and support (cross-border) equity flows,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
** "Especially at a time when recent regulation changes have
cast doubts among investors on policymakers' strategic priority
towards the financial markets."
** The high-end equipment manufacturing sub-index
gained 3.5%, after China said last Thursday that
state-owned giants should step up innovation and strengthen tech
research for industrial machines, high-end chips, new materials
and new energy vehicles.
** The A sub-index tracking coal firms rose
3.6%, after local media reported China would suspend coal
imports from Mongolia through its Ganqimaodu customs for two
weeks due to pandemic prevention. An official from the local
customs bureau, however, told Reuters all import activities were
normal.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Susan Fenton)