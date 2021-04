The tested solution is based on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and a blockchain technology where the e-kronor take the form of 'tokens', digital units containing information on value and origins. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 07:07:05 UTC.