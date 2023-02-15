A third of euro zone employees want more remote working -ECB study

FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Nearly a third of euro
zone workers want to work from home more frequently than their
employer allows them to, and are willing to change jobs to be
able to do so, a European Central Bank study showed on
Wednesday.
Businesses are still negotiating policies around working
remotely, with the subject causing tension between unions and
employers including at the ECB, which is offering fewer remote
working days than its employees desire.
"Workers are more willing to change jobs if they have remote
work preferences that exceed those they perceive their employers
to have," an ECB study showed. "30% of workers had work from
home preferences that exceeded what they expected their
employers to offer."
Employees wanting greater remote work opportunities were
more likely to seek fresh employment and actually change jobs,
the study said.
The study concluded that about two-thirds of employees want
to work from home at least one day per week, with commuting time
being the biggest factor influencing a preference to work
remotely.
"Workers who commute more than one hour each way prefer 10
work-from-home days per month, which is four days more than
workers whose commute time is less than 15 minutes," the ECB
added.
