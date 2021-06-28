Log in
A three-time C. diff. Survivor and Registered Dietician publish book for patients, families, and caregivers impacted by Clostridioides difficile

06/28/2021 | 08:00am EDT
Managing a C.Difficile INfection

TAMPA, Fla., Jun 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- In the new book, "Managing a C. difficile Infection: For Patients, Families, and Caregivers" (ISBN: 979-8519789851), Nancy C. Caralla, three-time C. diff. Survivor, Founding President, Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation, and Karen F. Factor, MS, RD. LDN, Nutrition Wellness Chairperson of the C Diff Foundation share their knowledge and experience with patients, family members, and caregivers who have been impacted by a C. difficile infection (CDI) and CDI recurrences.

The book will answer the many questions focused on C. difficile infections, C. difficile prevention, home environment cleaning, nutrition, while introducing the readers to the microbiome and clinical trials.

About Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile, C. diff., is one of the most common cause and leading healthcare-associated infection in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the United States and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates including a recurrence rate of approximately 20%, we believe the annual incidence in the U.S. approaches 600,000.

About the Authors

Nancy C Caralla, Founding President, and Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation is a three-time Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff., C. difficile) survivor. She has accumulated over 25 years of experience in the nursing profession blended with over 25 years of experience in international construction management. Over the past several years, Nancy, in partnership with the C Diff Foundation members, focuses on raising C. difficile awareness through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety worldwide.

Karen F. Factor, Registered Dietitian (RD), C Diff Foundation's Chairperson of the Nutrition and Wellness Committee, is uniquely trained in the science of nutrition and practice of dietetics to design and provide medical nutrition therapy (MNT) and other evidence-based applications of the Nutrition Care Process (NCP) that exemplify the profession's systematic approach to providing high-quality nutrition care to individuals experiencing dietary challenges, especially during a CDI.

About the C Diff Foundation

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, founded in 2012 with a global mission educating and advocating for C. diff. infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, environmental safety, and support. The C Diff Foundation(tm) is the leading global patient advocacy organization.

Their mission continues moving forward and growing through research conducted by government, industry, and academia strengthening the advocacy on behalf of patients, healthcare professionals, and researchers worldwide.

For more information: https://cdifffoundation.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kathy Bischoff
of C Diff Foundation
+1-727-205-3922
kathy@cdifffoundation.org

MULTIMEDIA:

*PHOTO Link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0628s2p-cdiff-book-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Cover, "Managing a C. difficile Infection: For Patients, Families, and Caregivers" (ISBN: 979-8519789851).

News Source: C Diff Foundation

Related link: https://cdifffoundation.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/a-three-time-c-diff-survivor-and-registered-dietician-publish-book-for-patients-families-and-caregivers-impacted-by-clostridioides-difficile/

