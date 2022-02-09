Ministry of Textiles
A total of 1,77,825 Weavers and Artisans are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM)
Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date is Rs 118.30 crore by the registered Artisans and Weavers
A total of 1,77,825 artisans and weavers are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations. The State/UT- wise details is annexed at Annexure-I. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 118.30 crore by the registered artisans and weavers.1,116 artisans & weavers have registered themselves on GeM portal. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 19.43 crore by the registered artisans and weavers for Delhi.
Annexure -I
State/UT-wise number of artisans and weavers registered on GeM
|
Sl.No.
|
State/UT
|
Count of Seller State
|
No. of registered artisans and weavers
|
|
ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS
|
37
|
91
|
|
ANDHRA PRADESH
|
79
|
35624
|
|
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
|
80
|
2290
|
|
ASSAM
|
1142
|
4126
|
|
BIHAR
|
173
|
2229
|
|
CHANDIGARH
|
546
|
-
|
|
CHHATTISGARH
|
299
|
2638
|
|
DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI
|
8
|
-
|
|
DAMAN AND DIU
|
3
|
-
|
|
DELHI
|
3468
|
1116
|
|
GOA
|
19
|
59
|
|
GUJARAT
|
1501
|
4316
|
|
HARYANA
|
703
|
2558
|
|
HIMACHAL PRADESH
|
112
|
656
|
|
JAMMU AND KASHMIR
|
1897
|
528
|
|
JHARKHAND
|
257
|
1718
|
|
KARNATAKA
|
286
|
10316
|
|
KERALA
|
37
|
8889
|
|
LADAKH
|
16
|
-
|
|
MADHYA PRADESH
|
807
|
6701
|
|
MAHARASHTRA
|
941
|
1574
|
|
MANIPUR
|
54
|
3450
|
|
MEGHALAYA
|
84
|
1079
|
|
MIZORAM
|
1
|
530
|
|
NAGALAND
|
69
|
1280
|
|
ORISSA
|
237
|
4901
|
|
PUDUCHERRY
|
2
|
-
|
|
PUNJAB
|
2494
|
1259
|
|
RAJASTHAN
|
1432
|
1875
|
|
SIKKIM
|
19
|
28
|
|
TAMIL NADU
|
166
|
18010
|
|
TELANGANA
|
229
|
22717
|
|
TRIPURA
|
57
|
4094
|
|
UTTAR PRADESH
|
3335
|
11705
|
|
UTTARAKHAND
|
375
|
3791
|
36.
|
WEST BENGAL
|
1639
|
9666
|
37.
|
OTHERS
|
276
|
8011
|
|
Total
|
22880
|
177825
This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.
