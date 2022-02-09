Ministry of Textiles

A total of 1,77,825 Weavers and Artisans are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM)



Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date is Rs 118.30 crore by the registered Artisans and Weavers





Posted On: 09 FEB 2022 3:42PM by PIB Delhi

A total of 1,77,825 artisans and weavers are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations. The State/UT- wise details is annexed at Annexure-I. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 118.30 crore by the registered artisans and weavers.1,116 artisans & weavers have registered themselves on GeM portal. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 19.43 crore by the registered artisans and weavers for Delhi.

Annexure -I

State/UT-wise number of artisans and weavers registered on GeM

Sl.No. State/UT Count of Seller State No. of registered artisans and weavers ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS 37 91 ANDHRA PRADESH 79 35624 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 80 2290 ASSAM 1142 4126 BIHAR 173 2229 CHANDIGARH 546 - CHHATTISGARH 299 2638 DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI 8 - DAMAN AND DIU 3 - DELHI 3468 1116 GOA 19 59 GUJARAT 1501 4316 HARYANA 703 2558 HIMACHAL PRADESH 112 656 JAMMU AND KASHMIR 1897 528 JHARKHAND 257 1718 KARNATAKA 286 10316 KERALA 37 8889 LADAKH 16 - MADHYA PRADESH 807 6701 MAHARASHTRA 941 1574 MANIPUR 54 3450 MEGHALAYA 84 1079 MIZORAM 1 530 NAGALAND 69 1280 ORISSA 237 4901 PUDUCHERRY 2 - PUNJAB 2494 1259 RAJASTHAN 1432 1875 SIKKIM 19 28 TAMIL NADU 166 18010 TELANGANA 229 22717 TRIPURA 57 4094 UTTAR PRADESH 3335 11705 UTTARAKHAND 375 3791 36. WEST BENGAL 1639 9666 37. OTHERS 276 8011 Total 22880 177825

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/TFK

(Release ID: 1796838)

Visitor Counter : 7