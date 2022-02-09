Log in
A total of 1,77,825 Weavers and Artisans are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM)

02/09/2022 | 05:19am EST
Ministry of Textiles
A total of 1,77,825 Weavers and Artisans are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM)

Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date is Rs 118.30 crore by the registered Artisans and Weavers
Posted On: 09 FEB 2022 3:42PM by PIB Delhi

A total of 1,77,825 artisans and weavers are registered on Government-e-Marketplace (GeM) to sell their products directly to various Government departments and organizations. The State/UT- wise details is annexed at Annexure-I. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 118.30 crore by the registered artisans and weavers.1,116 artisans & weavers have registered themselves on GeM portal. Total sales figure as recorded on GeM portal since July 2020 till date comes to Rs 19.43 crore by the registered artisans and weavers for Delhi.

Annexure -I

State/UT-wise number of artisans and weavers registered on GeM

Sl.No.

State/UT

Count of Seller State

No. of registered artisans and weavers

ANDAMAN AND NICOBAR ISLANDS

37

91

ANDHRA PRADESH

79

35624

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

80

2290

ASSAM

1142

4126

BIHAR

173

2229

CHANDIGARH

546

-

CHHATTISGARH

299

2638

DADRA AND NAGAR HAVELI

8

-

DAMAN AND DIU

3

-

DELHI

3468

1116

GOA

19

59

GUJARAT

1501

4316

HARYANA

703

2558

HIMACHAL PRADESH

112

656

JAMMU AND KASHMIR

1897

528

JHARKHAND

257

1718

KARNATAKA

286

10316

KERALA

37

8889

LADAKH

16

-

MADHYA PRADESH

807

6701

MAHARASHTRA

941

1574

MANIPUR

54

3450

MEGHALAYA

84

1079

MIZORAM

1

530

NAGALAND

69

1280

ORISSA

237

4901

PUDUCHERRY

2

-

PUNJAB

2494

1259

RAJASTHAN

1432

1875

SIKKIM

19

28

TAMIL NADU

166

18010

TELANGANA

229

22717

TRIPURA

57

4094

UTTAR PRADESH

3335

11705

UTTARAKHAND

375

3791

36.

WEST BENGAL

1639

9666

37.

OTHERS

276

8011

Total

22880

177825

This information was given by the Minister of State for Textiles Smt. Darshana Jardosh in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.

***

DJN/TFK



(Release ID: 1796838)Visitor Counter : 7


Disclaimer

Ministry of Textiles of the Republic of India published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
