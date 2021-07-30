|
A unified framework for CBDC design: remuneration, collateral haircuts and quantity constraints
Katrin Assenmacher, Aleksander Berentsen, Claus Brand, Nora Lamersdorf
Working Paper Series
No 2578 / July 2021
Disclaimer: This paper should not be reported as representing the views of the European Central Bank (ECB). The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the ECB.
Abstract
We study the macroeconomic eects of central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a dynamic general equilibrium model. Timing and information frictions create a need for inside (bank deposits) and outside money (CBDC) to nance production. To steer the quantity of CBDC, the central bank can set the lending and deposit rates for CBDC as well as collateral and quantity requirements. Less restrictive provision of CBDC reduces bank deposits. A positive interest spread on CBDC or stricter collateral or quantity constraints reduce welfare but can contain bank disintermediation, especially if the elasticity of substitution between bank deposits and CBDC is small.
Keywords: Central bank digital currency, monetary policy, search and matching.
JEL Classication: E58, E41, E42, E51, E52.
|
Non-technical summary
The digital payments landscape has evolved rapidly over the past years. The emergence of crypto-assets and big tech companies' reections on issuing private currencies have prompted concerns about safety and data protection related to private currencies. As a response to these developments, central banks have started their own work programmes to assess the prospects of issuing central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail transactions. The issuance of a CBDC, however, entails important implications for monetary policy implementation, monetary policy transmission and nancial stability, which depend on the speci c design features of CBDC, such as remuneration, holding limits or the choice and the pricing of assets held against CBDC.
To study these questions, we construct a general equilibrium model with search and matching frictions, which require entrepreneurs to borrow inside money (bank deposits) and outside money (CBDC). These two types of money are needed to pay for two di erent kinds of inputs that are used in production. The central bank chooses the interest rate it charges on loans to entrepreneurs and the interest rate it pays on workers' deposits of CBDC. It can also set a limit on the size of each loan and apply a haircut to future revenue posted as collateral for a loan. The model reects a setup where CBDC exists in equilibrium, as postulated by the production function, while it allows us to analyse the impact of the di erent CBDC design parameters on credit allocation and welfare within a uni ed framework.
The equilibrium allocation under the rst-best solution is characterised by CBDC being unconstrained by neither collateral requirements nor a quantitative cap and by its lending spread being zero. With these CBDC policy parameter settings the central bank can eliminate welfare losses arising from the matching friction in the investment market. Restrictions on the supply of CBDC give rise to ineciently low investment and, consequently, production. This result follows from production requiring an input that is produced by workers remunerated in CBDC and costly to substitute. Consequently, welfare gains from CBDC depend on the degree of substitutability of the production inputs paid for in inside or outside money. For increasing degrees of substitution between both forms of money, welfare gains from CBDC decline, approaching zero if both types of money are perfect substitutes.
Furthermore, we analyse how CBDC design choices a ect bank lending, which we interpret as evidence for the potential of CBDC to disintermediate the banking sector. If the degree of substitution between inside money and outside money is relatively high, a higher interest
rate spread on CBDC and stricter collateral requirements for CBDC increase bank lending. If substitution is low, bank lending falls together with | although less than { CBDC demand as the latter is now more dicult to replace by inside money. Setting a xed cap for CBDC loans unambiguously increases the demand for bank loans. Overall, the central bank therefore can contain bank disintermediation by adjusting its policy parameters which, however, may lead to losses in output and welfare.
We leave the impact of CBDC on monetary policy transmission over the business cycle or on nancial stability to future research. In our setting, prices are exible and money is neutral. In addition, assets are safe and liquid. Our modelling framework is therefore informative of the impact of CBDC on the steady state, i.e. structural changes in the nancial system.
Central banks' motivations for issuing CBDC emanate from its potential to provide a secure, ecient and universally accessible means of payment for everybody (European Central Bank, 2020; Bank for International Settlements, 2020). Beyond this primary motivation, however, the existence of CBDC entails important implications for monetary policy implementation, monetary policy transmission and nancial stability.1 These implications depend on the speci c design features of CBDC, such as remuneration, holding limits or the choice and the pricing of assets held against CBDC. These parameters may be set by the central bank in such a way that undesired consequences for monetary transmission and nancial stability are mitigated, see e.g. Bindseil (2020); Bindseil and Panetta (2020). Little is known, however, about the e ectiveness of these parameters in steering the demand for CBDC and the resulting macroeconomic e ects; in particular the implications that variations of them may have on equilibrium allocations and welfare.
To study these questions, we construct a general equilibrium model in the spirit of Lagos and Wright (2005) with search and matching frictions, which require entrepreneurs to borrow inside and outside money. These two types of money { inside money in the form of bank deposits and outside money in the form of CBDC { are needed to pay for two di erent kinds of inputs that are needed for production. The setup can be motivated by preferences for speci c forms of payment on part of the workers who produce these inputs. Some workers, for instance, may hold bank accounts that allow them to access a range of bank services and they therefore prefer
-
The literature on monetary policy and nancial stability eects of CBDC is evolving quickly and includes Pollock (2018); Carstens (2019); Mancini-Grioli et al. (2018); Agur et al. (forthcoming).
