A unified framework for CBDC design: remuneration, collateral haircuts and quantity constraints

Non-technical summary

The digital payments landscape has evolved rapidly over the past years. The emergence of crypto-assets and big tech companies' reections on issuing private currencies have prompted concerns about safety and data protection related to private currencies. As a response to these developments, central banks have started their own work programmes to assess the prospects of issuing central bank digital currency (CBDC) for retail transactions. The issuance of a CBDC, however, entails important implications for monetary policy implementation, monetary policy transmission and nancial stability, which depend on the speci c design features of CBDC, such as remuneration, holding limits or the choice and the pricing of assets held against CBDC.

To study these questions, we construct a general equilibrium model with search and matching frictions, which require entrepreneurs to borrow inside money (bank deposits) and outside money (CBDC). These two types of money are needed to pay for two di erent kinds of inputs that are used in production. The central bank chooses the interest rate it charges on loans to entrepreneurs and the interest rate it pays on workers' deposits of CBDC. It can also set a limit on the size of each loan and apply a haircut to future revenue posted as collateral for a loan. The model reects a setup where CBDC exists in equilibrium, as postulated by the production function, while it allows us to analyse the impact of the di erent CBDC design parameters on credit allocation and welfare within a uni ed framework.

The equilibrium allocation under the rst-best solution is characterised by CBDC being unconstrained by neither collateral requirements nor a quantitative cap and by its lending spread being zero. With these CBDC policy parameter settings the central bank can eliminate welfare losses arising from the matching friction in the investment market. Restrictions on the supply of CBDC give rise to ineciently low investment and, consequently, production. This result follows from production requiring an input that is produced by workers remunerated in CBDC and costly to substitute. Consequently, welfare gains from CBDC depend on the degree of substitutability of the production inputs paid for in inside or outside money. For increasing degrees of substitution between both forms of money, welfare gains from CBDC decline, approaching zero if both types of money are perfect substitutes.

Furthermore, we analyse how CBDC design choices a ect bank lending, which we interpret as evidence for the potential of CBDC to disintermediate the banking sector. If the degree of substitution between inside money and outside money is relatively high, a higher interest