Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
A vacancy opening on the Board of the Bank of Finland

09/01/2021 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A position for Member of the Board of the Bank of Finland is due to become vacant on 1 September 2021. At its meeting yesterday, the Parliamentary Supervisory Council decided to initiate an application procedure to fill the vacancy. A member of the Board serves a five-year term, and the vacancy will be filled up as of 1 February 2022.

The eligibility criteria for a Member of the Board are a higher academic degree appropriate for the position, conversance with the monetary economy or financial operations and proven management skills and management experience. In filling the vacancy, special emphasis will be placed on competence in financial markets and banking operations.

Persons interested in applying for the post are requested to submit their application, addressed to the Parliamentary Supervisory Council and with their CV attached, electronically via the website www.suomenpankki.fi/rekry by 12.00 noon on Monday 20 September 2021.

For further information, please contact Antti Lindtman, Chairman of the Parliamentary Supervisory Council, tel. +358 40 577 6255.

Disclaimer

Bank of Finland published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
