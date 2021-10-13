A virtual meeting between WFTU and the General Federation of Yemen workers' trade unions took place on October 13th, 2021

The meeting took place in fraternal spirit and both sides exchanged opinions on the situation of Yemen and Yemen workers.
The WFTU delegation underlined the long standing bonds between the WFTU and Yemen workers and proposed a series of joint activities in national and sectoral level.
