A virtual meeting between WFTU and the General Federation of Yemen workers' trade unions took place on October 13th, 2021

10/13/2021 | 06:22am EDT
The meeting took place in fraternal spirit and both sides exchanged opinions on the situation of Yemen and Yemen workers.

The WFTU delegation underlined the long standing bonds between the WFTU and Yemen workers and proposed a series of joint activities in national and sectoral level.

Disclaimer

WFTU - World Federation of Trade Unions published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 10:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
