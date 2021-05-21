Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A4A Joins Aviation Coalition Letter in Support of Sustainable Skies Act

05/21/2021 | 01:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 - Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, has joined with a coalition of aviation stakeholders committed to fighting climate change to express support for the Sustainable Skies Act, a bill introduced by Reps. Bradley Schneider, Daniel T. Kildee and Julia Brownley to increase the production and uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and reduce the aviation sector's reliance on petroleum-based jet fuel.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica.
Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Disclaimer

Airlines for America - Air Transport Association of America Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pLife on Earth's SmartAxiom Inc. is Awarded Blockchain IoT Security Patent
NE
01:39pWAGE DYNAMICS : Theory, Data, and Policy
PU
01:38pTRIBUNE PUBLISHING  : investors vote on Alden deal; outcome questioned
AQ
01:38pTIKTOK AND ATTN : to Host Live Stream Event to Benefit United Way's India COVID Relief Efforts
PR
01:37pPARK LAWN CORPORATION  : Announces May 2021 Dividend
AQ
01:37pALEXIUM TOTAL MATTRESS COOLING SYSTEM (TMCS) : Initial Sales + Commercial Launch Details
PU
01:35pCOINBASE GLOBAL  : Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
RE
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : Lowering US GHG emissions disruptive to oil and gas sector if direct bans or taxes implemented
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : 65% rise in mentions of ‘supply constraints' in Q1 2021 fuelling discussions around losses in the auto sector, says GlobalData
PU
01:35pGLOBALDATA  : FMCG drags its feet over AI initiatives but platform revenue will reach $3.5bn by 2024, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
5EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..

HOT NEWS