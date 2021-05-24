Log in
AACN Announces New Initiative Focused on Embedding Innovation in Nursing Curriculum

05/24/2021 | 02:16pm EDT
Nurse Faculty Tool Kit Based on the Film 5B Under Development

To spotlight the impact nurses have on leading innovation and advancing new models of care the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is creating new teaching tools designed to inspire the next generation of nurses to serve with courage, ingenuity, and compassion.

The learning resources under development center around the award-winning documentary 5B that conveys an inspirational story of everyday heroes, nurses, and caregivers who took extraordinary action to comfort and care for the patients in the first AIDS ward at San Francisco General Hospital in the early 1980s. The film, commissioned by Johnson & Johnson, illustrates the essential roles nurses play in responding to public health threats and developing and implementing new standards of care.

“The universal themes that resonate throughout 5B - leading with moral courage, advocating for patients, and providing compassionate, patient-centered care – make this film an effective teaching tool for nursing students early in their professional formation,” said Deborah Trautman, PhD, RN, FAAN, President and CEO of AACN. “AACN applauds Johnson & Johnson for producing this film and for supporting our joint effort to integrate 5B into nursing curricula and community events, including White Coat Ceremonies offered by schools of nursing.”

With funding provided by Johnson & Johnson, AACN is developing a faculty tool kit that distills the themes and teachable moments captured in 5B that can be used to instruct nursing students and potentially other health professions students. The tool kit will feature an array of free resources for nurse educators worldwide, including learning objectives and desired student outcomes; a step-by-step instructional guide; PowerPoint slides; discussion questions and sample activities; an activity guide for schools offering White Coat Ceremonies; a references list; and resource links. The resulting tool kit will be posted on the AACN website and shared with faculty through a variety of interactive programs, including a panel presentation at AACN’s Transform 2021 conference in December.

The faculty tool kit is being developed by a team of subject matter experts selected by AACN and led by Edilma Yearwood, PhD, PMHCNS- BC, FAAN, Chair of the Department of Professional Nursing Practice at the Georgetown University School of Nursing & Health Studies. Other members of the advisory group include:

  • Jeff Day, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, CNEcl, Clinical Assistant Professor, NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing; Nurse Practitioner, New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
  • Cassandra M. Godzik, PhD, APRN, PMHNP-BC, CNE, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center; T32 Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Dartmouth Centers for Health & Aging
  • Geraldine Rebach, MS, BSN, BA, RN, Past President of the Greater Washington Area Association of Nurses in AIDS Care; Clinical Nurse (retired), Washington Home & Community Hospices
  • Julie Slade, DNP, RN, Associate Professor, Nursing, Chatham University School of Health Sciences
  • Rick García, PhD, RN, CCM, FAAOHN, Director of Nursing Education, American Association of Colleges of Nursing

The new 5B teaching resources will be accessible online from AACN’s website in October 2021. AACN will share updates as this important work moves forward.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) is the national voice for academic nursing representing nearly 840 schools of nursing nationwide. AACN establishes quality standards for nursing education, influences the nursing profession to improve health care, and promotes public support of baccalaureate and graduate nursing education, research, and practice. For more information, visit www.aacnnursing.org.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS